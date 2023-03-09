School will close early at 1:50pm due to the weather.

Students with parental permission will be allowed to leave to make their own way home at 1:50pm.

This will be to allow staff and students to get home safely.

If we do not get consent student will remain in school until 2:50pm as normal when they will be allowed to leave.

School is currently planned to be open as normal tomorrow (Friday) - if this changes communications will be sent.