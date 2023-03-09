Leeds school closures: Live updated list as heavy snow forces over 30 schools to shut
Schools in Leeds are having to close their doors and send pupils home today (Thursday) due to heavy snow.
Snow has been falling since Wednesday but is expected to get heavier as the day goes on, with an amber warning being in place by the Met Office from 3pm until midday tomorrow (Friday) for heavy snow.
The Met Office has warned that “significant disruption” is expected on the roads, trainlines and at Leeds Bradford Airport and that power cuts are expected.
The severe weather is also resulting in schools closures across the city, with over 30 so far having announced that they are closing early and more announcing that they are finishing early as the day goes on.
For the latest updates and announcements follow our live blog below:
Live as heavy snow shuts schools across Leeds
Below is the full list of school closures in Leeds so far and what time they are expected to close, as outlined on the city council’s website. More announcements are expected throughout the day:
Bardsey Primary Academy - 1.45pm
Bruntcliffe Academy - 1.40pm
Elliott Hudson College - 1.20pm
Hillcrest Primary Academy - 2pm
John Smeaton Academy - 1.45pm
Morley Newlands Primary Academy - 1.45pm
Pool-in-Wharfedale C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School - Closed since 8am this morning
Richmond Hill Primary Academy School - 1.45pm
The Farnley Academy - 2pm
The Ruth Gorse Academy - 1.55pm
The Stephen Longfellow Academy - 1.30pm
Ryecroft Academy has also confirmed that it will be closing early today at 1.45pm due to the weather and that it will let parents know about the arrangements for tomorrow as soon as possible.
Leeds West Academy has said that it will send students home at 11am today. A statement on their website reads:
Due to the worsening weather conditions and the forecast for the day, Leeds West Academy will close to students at 11am to enable students and staff to get home safely. If you have not provided consent for your child to leave school early via the Arbor app, please provide this as soon as possible. Students without consent will remain in the academy until consent is provided.
Lighthouse Free School Academy on Hospital Lane has announced that it will be closing today at 2pm to allow for students and staff to get home safely.
Low Road Primary School in Hunslet will be closing at 2pm today to allow for students and staff to get home safely.
The below school closure announcments for this afternoon have been made:
Co-Operative Academy Priesthorpe - “Due to the worsening weather conditions and staff with children at Primary Schools and nurseries which are closing early, the academy will close today at 12.45pm.”
Crawshaw Academy - “Due to the worsening conditions and this afternoon’s forecast, school will close early today at 1.10pm.”
Drighlington Primary School - “Due to worsening weather school will be closed from 1pm.”
Allerton High School has announced that it will be closing early today but that it is planning on opening tomorrow. In a statement they said:
School will close early at 1:50pm due to the weather.
Students with parental permission will be allowed to leave to make their own way home at 1:50pm.
This will be to allow staff and students to get home safely.
If we do not get consent student will remain in school until 2:50pm as normal when they will be allowed to leave.
School is currently planned to be open as normal tomorrow (Friday) - if this changes communications will be sent.
Rawdon St Peter's C of E Primary School has posted:
Due to the severe weather forecast, we have taken the decision to give parents the option to collect children from school early. Parents can collect from 1.30pm. A team of staff will remain on site if an early collection is not possible.
Due to the current weather conditions Westwood Primary School in Middleton will close earlier today at 2pm to ensure families and staff are able to travel home