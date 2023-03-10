News you can trust since 1890
Dozens of families braved the cold to bask in the snow today.

Leeds snow: 15 breathtaking pictures taken by Yorkshire Evening Post readers as city becomes winter wonderland

The residents of Leeds woke up to thick blanket of snow this morning transforming the city into a winter wonderland.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
15 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 6:18pm

Met Office weather warnings for snow and ice are to remain in place for much of the weekend after heavy snowfall caused travel chaos, school closures and flight delays at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Dozens of families braved the cold to bask in the snow today, flocking to gardens, streets and parks across Leeds.

Here are 15 breathtaking images as taken by you the YEP readers...

Louise Claire said: "In our sun trap south facing garden, about 10inch of snow for us in Drighlington."

YEP readers' pictures

Louise Claire said: "In our sun trap south facing garden, about 10inch of snow for us in Drighlington."

Photo: Louise Claire

Carol Hallsworth said: "Lovely through the window when you don’t need to venture out."

YEP readers' pictures

Carol Hallsworth said: "Lovely through the window when you don’t need to venture out."

Photo: Carol Hallsworth

Roz Rushfirth said: "Gotts Park Golf Club this morning! Stunning."

YEP readers' pictures

Roz Rushfirth said: "Gotts Park Golf Club this morning! Stunning."

Photo: Roz Rushfirth

Robert Wasteney said: "My dog thought he’d landed on the moon this morning."

YEP readers' pictures

Robert Wasteney said: "My dog thought he’d landed on the moon this morning."

Photo: Robert Wasteney

