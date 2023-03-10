Leeds snow: 15 breathtaking pictures taken by Yorkshire Evening Post readers as city becomes winter wonderland
The residents of Leeds woke up to thick blanket of snow this morning transforming the city into a winter wonderland.
Met Office weather warnings for snow and ice are to remain in place for much of the weekend after heavy snowfall caused travel chaos, school closures and flight delays at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Dozens of families braved the cold to bask in the snow today, flocking to gardens, streets and parks across Leeds.
Here are 15 breathtaking images as taken by you the YEP readers...
