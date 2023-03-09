News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Snow in Leeds: 7 pictures show stunning flurries at Roundhay Park as city wakes up to snowy scenes

Leeds has woken up to snow this morning and more is expected this afternoon.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
9th Mar 2023, 8:56am

Pictures have shown vast swathes of Roundhay Park covered in a blanket of snow, despite spring being less than two weeks away. Leeds City Council gritters were deployed this morning, with the Met Office anticipating heavy snow this afternoon.

If you are sheltering from the cold and do not fancy venturing outside, enjoy the picturesque scenes at Roundhay Park with our gallery.

Leeds woke up to snow this morning and picturesque scenes had been created across the city.

1. Early morning snow

Leeds woke up to snow this morning and picturesque scenes had been created across the city.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Met Office are expecting even more snow this afternoon.

2. More to come

The Met Office are expecting even more snow this afternoon.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Some of the city's green spaces are not so green anymore.

3. Blanket of snow

Some of the city's green spaces are not so green anymore.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Those who enjoy early morning strolls had views different to their usual ones today.

4. Scenic

Those who enjoy early morning strolls had views different to their usual ones today.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsRoundhay ParkLeeds City CouncilMet Office