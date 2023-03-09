Snow in Leeds: 7 pictures show stunning flurries at Roundhay Park as city wakes up to snowy scenes
Leeds has woken up to snow this morning and more is expected this afternoon.
Pictures have shown vast swathes of Roundhay Park covered in a blanket of snow, despite spring being less than two weeks away. Leeds City Council gritters were deployed this morning, with the Met Office anticipating heavy snow this afternoon.
If you are sheltering from the cold and do not fancy venturing outside, enjoy the picturesque scenes at Roundhay Park with our gallery.
