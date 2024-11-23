Leeds weather: Full hour-by-hour weekend forecast as 29-hour snow warning comes into force
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Temperatures have plummeted in recent days and Leeds already saw its first covering of snow on Monday night.
The Met Office is warning of a fresh spell of heavy snow later today (Saturday, November 23), followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain tonight.
A yellow weather warning is in place across much of the UK from 4am this morning until 9am tomorrow (Sunday).
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday, November 23-24 in Leeds, as provided by the Met Office:
Saturday, November 23
- 4am: Light rain, 2°C
- 5am: Heavy rain, 2°C
- 6am: Sleet shower, 2°C
- 7am - 8am: Heavy rain, 2°C
- 9am: Heavy rain, 3°C
- 10am: Heavy rain, 4°C
- 11am: Heavy rain, 5°C
- Midday: Heavy rain, 7°C
- 1pm: Heavy rain, 8°C
- 2pm: Heavy rain, 9°C
- 3pm: Heavy rain, 11°C
- 4pm: Light rain, 11°C
- 5pm: Light shower, 12°C
- 6pm - 7pm: Light shower, 12°C
- 8pm - 11pm: Light shower, 13°C
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Sunday, November 24
- Midnight: Light rain, 14°C
- 3am: Heavy rain, 14°C
- 6am: Light rain, 13°C
- 9am: Light shower, 13°C
- Midday: Sunny intervals, 12°C
- 3pm: Partly cloudy, 11°C
- 6pm: Partly cloudy, 10°C
- 9pm: Partly cloudy, 10°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.