16 stunning pictures as heavy snow blankets areas in and around Leeds overnight

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT

Residents in and around Leeds are waking up to gorgeous sights of fresh snow this morning.

A Met Office warning for the region was in place until 11am this morning (Tuesday). But as the snow clears up in these areas, we asked our readers to share the best pictures they have of the first glimpse of winter 2024.

Here are the top pictures of this November snow taken in and around Leeds.

YEP reader Carla Shaw shared this photo of snow in Bramley, Leeds.

1. November snow

YEP reader Carla Shaw shared this photo of snow in Bramley, Leeds. | Carla Shaw Photo: Carla Shaw

YEP reader Beverly Golesworthy shared this photo of snow in Morley, Leeds.

2. November snow

YEP reader Beverly Golesworthy shared this photo of snow in Morley, Leeds. | Beverly Golesworthy Photo: Beverly Golesworthy

YEP reader Toni Welsh Dean shared this photo of snow in Whinmoor, Leeds.

3. November snow

YEP reader Toni Welsh Dean shared this photo of snow in Whinmoor, Leeds. | Toni Welsh Dean Photo: Toni Welsh Dean

YEP reader Cheryl Westoby shared this photo of snow in Lindley, Huddersfield.

4. November snow

YEP reader Cheryl Westoby shared this photo of snow in Lindley, Huddersfield. | Cheryl Westoby Photo: Cheryl Westoby

YEP reader Aey Chiraphon sharex this photo of snow in Streethouse, Wakefield.

5. November snow

YEP reader Aey Chiraphon sharex this photo of snow in Streethouse, Wakefield. | Aey Chiraphon Photo: Aey Chiraphon

YEP reader Ammara Andleeb Khan shared this photo of snow in Roundhay Park, Leeds.

6. November snow

YEP reader Ammara Andleeb Khan shared this photo of snow in Roundhay Park, Leeds. | Ammara Andleeb Khan Photo: Ammara Andleeb Khan

