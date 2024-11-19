16 stunning pictures as heavy snow blankets areas in and around Leeds overnight

A Met Office warning for the region was in place until 11am this morning (Tuesday). But as the snow clears up in these areas, we asked our readers to share the best pictures they have of the first glimpse of winter 2024.
Here are the top pictures of this November snow taken in and around Leeds.
1. November snow
YEP reader Carla Shaw shared this photo of snow in Bramley, Leeds. | Carla Shaw Photo: Carla Shaw
2. November snow
YEP reader Beverly Golesworthy shared this photo of snow in Morley, Leeds. | Beverly Golesworthy Photo: Beverly Golesworthy
3. November snow
YEP reader Toni Welsh Dean shared this photo of snow in Whinmoor, Leeds. | Toni Welsh Dean Photo: Toni Welsh Dean
4. November snow
YEP reader Cheryl Westoby shared this photo of snow in Lindley, Huddersfield. | Cheryl Westoby Photo: Cheryl Westoby
5. November snow
YEP reader Aey Chiraphon sharex this photo of snow in Streethouse, Wakefield. | Aey Chiraphon Photo: Aey Chiraphon
6. November snow
YEP reader Ammara Andleeb Khan shared this photo of snow in Roundhay Park, Leeds. | Ammara Andleeb Khan Photo: Ammara Andleeb Khan
