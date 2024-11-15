Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winter’s first signs may arrive earlier than expected, with the UK's national weather service warning of snow and ice risks in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is in effect for 24 hours starting at 10am on Monday, November 18. The warning covers areas from Stirling in Scotland down to just north of Wakefield.

Although Leeds isn’t guaranteed to see snow, temperatures are forecast to drop from around 8°C on Monday to 4°C on Tuesday, potentially reaching -2°C overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has stated that while the chances are slim, there is a possibility of ice and snow in Leeds on Monday, November 18. | National World/Met Office

As temperatures near freezing, the warning highlights a small risk of travel disruption from snow and ice.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.

“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hicks added: “There is a lot of uncertainty in what might happen after Sunday, but there are several scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds. There may be some more widespread snowfall across lower ground, but the chance of this for any given region is low at this stage.

"What we do know is that the whole of the UK is likely to experience several days of cold, potentially disruptive weather next week. Warnings for wintry hazards, including snow and ice, are possible, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

Leeds is expected to face heavy rain on Monday, transitioning to drier but noticeably colder weather by Tuesday. While the risk of snow remains low, now might be a good time to pull out your winter coat.