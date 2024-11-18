Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chilly morning will give way to below-freezing temperatures and heavy snow in Leeds by Monday evening.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, begins at 7pm and remains in effect until 10am on Tuesday, November 19. Forecasters warns that snowfall overnight could lead to travel disruptions and icy conditions.

Heavy snow is expected in Leeds tonight (November 18).

The weather service said: "The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.

"There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this remains very uncertain.

"As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces."

An amber cold health alert has also been issued on behalf of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) between 10am today and 6pm on Saturday, November 23.

The Agency warns that while temperatures remain low, there is a risk of rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Exactly when is snow expected to fall in Leeds today?

Sleet is forecast to begin at around 6pm tonight turning into heavy snow as temperatures drop. The snow is expected to persist through the night, with sleet and heavy snow likely to alternate between 2am and 8pm.

While snowfall is predicted to ease by early morning, temperatures hovering around freezing mean snow could linger on the ground throughout Tuesday.