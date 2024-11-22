Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds is set to be colder than parts of Canada today.

A fresh yellow weather warning, warning of “wintry showers and icy patches”, has been issued by the Met Office and is set to remain in place until 10am today (Friday, November 22).

The warning is in place for areas around Leeds such as Sheffield, Huddersfield and the Yorkshire Coast, though it does not cover the city. As it stands, more snow is not forecast for Leeds; though temperatures are set to drop.

Daytime temperatures in Leeds are set to stay between 1°C and 5°C.

Daytime temperatures in Leeds are set to stay between 1°C and 5°C, making the city colder than some Canadian cities including Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

A 29-hour yellow weather warning is set to be in place across much of the UK between 4am on Saturday morning and 9am on Sunday morning.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, November 22 in Leeds, as provided by the Met Office:

4am: Clear night, 1°C

5am: Clear night, 1°C

6am: Clear night, 1°C

7am: Clear night, 1°C

8am: Sunny, 1°C

9am: Sunny, 1°C

10am: Sunny, 2°C

11am: Sunny, 3°C

Midday: Sunny, 4°C

1pm - 2pm: Sunny, 5°C

3pm: Sunny intervals, 3°C

4pm - 5pm: Partly cloudy night, 3°C

6pm - 7pm: Clear night, 2°C

8pm - 9pm: Clear night, 1°C

10pm - 11pm: Partly cloudy night, 1°C

Midnight: Cloudy 1°C