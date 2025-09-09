Watch the Met Office’s Week Ahead video forecast, as conditions are expected to take a turn from Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has forecasted a change in the weather this week, with wetter, windier and cooler conditions expected in the UK from September 10.

The forecaster said: “Wednesday will bring a broadly wet day for many, with areas of rain and showers gradually spreading east/north-east, perhaps turning heavy on some south facing hills in Scotland in particular. Things will remain fine ahead of this in the east at first though it will turn increasingly showery, with rain not arriving until after dark. Winds will pick up a notch and may be strong around Irish Sea coasts, with the risk of gales on exposed northwestern coasts and hills in the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More sunshine and blustery showers on Thursday, with the chance that some may turn heavy and thundery, particularly in the south and west. Winds will again be brisk, especially near the coast.

“Friday will be similar day to Thursday - widely breezy and cool with frequent showers in western coastal areas becoming more widespread by day before falling back to the coast by evening. There’s also the risk of thunderstorms and small hail in the heaviest showers.”

Wetter, windier and cooler conditions are expected in the UK from Wednesday. | Getty Images

Will we see Storm Amy (the first name of the new 2025/26 storm naming list) at the weekend?

Tom Crabtree, Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “We are keeping an eye on a deepening area of low-pressure which will develop over the North Atlantic during the coming days and might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday.

“At present, it’s too early to say the precise impact this might have on the weather, but it’s likely to bring widespread heavy rain and strong winds, most probably to the north of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are closely monitoring what the various computer models are suggesting and will keep people updated as our forecasts evolve over the next few days.”

When is the Met Office forecasting it to rain in Leeds?

The Met Office forecast for Leeds is currently showing rain and showers for the next six days.

Wednesday September 10

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning - top temperature 19°C

Thursday September 11

Sunny intervals changing to heavy showers by lunchtime - top temperature 17°C

Friday September 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning - top temperature 17°C

Saturday September 13

Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime - top temperature 17°C

Sunday September 14

Light rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon - top temperature 19°C

Monday September 15

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning - top temperature 18°C