Leeds roadworks: Full list of closures and diversions impacting motorists including M62 at Gildersome
Motorists in Leeds are set to be hit by more motorway diversions this week.
Those travelling on the M1 continue to face disruption, as a result of ongoing works to the Stourton Interchange.
Meanwhile, motorists on the M62 will face disruption in the form of closures at multiple key slip roads and junctions.
Here is the full list of diversions this week...
M1-Northbound
- Monday, September 8 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, September 8 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 43 to M621 anit-clockwise Jct 7 carriageway closure. Diversion on national highways and local authority.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, September 8 - onwards
- 9.30pm - 6am
- M62 westbound Jct 30 to Jct 29. Slip road and lance closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, September 8 - onwards
- 8.30pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound Jct 27 to Jct 28. Slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and national highways network.