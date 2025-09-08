Two East Yorkshire venues will be featured in a new British comedy

Bondville Model Village in Sewerby and the Women's Institute Hall in Flamborough are the latest locations to be agreed for new Yorkshire comedy, Hot Flash.

The film tells the story of an accidental entrepreneur who triumphs despite brutal menopause symptoms and the challenges of being a forty plus single mum.

The film will shoot exclusively in Yorkshire from early 2026 and has Grammy award-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist Eliot Kennedy on board to write the score. Kennedy has worked with the Spice Girls, Celine Dion, and Bryan Adams, as well as on films such as Bend it Like Beckham.

The film’s writer, Jan Birley, is from Scarborough and now lives in Flamborough. She said:

Rachel Hill shows Bondville Model Village to Hot Flash's director and writer

"It's clear from films like The Full Monty and Grimsby that there’s a huge international market for great, down-to-earth British movies, and we can’t wait to make one in beautiful Yorkshire! For me, the East Coast is a hidden gem that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, so we’re keen to celebrate local organisations rather than operating from a faceless studio.”

Rachel Hill, owner of Bondville Model Village, said: “There are so many similarities between Bondville Model Village and Hot Flash. We both love telling stories about ordinary but remarkable people, and celebrating Yorkshire. We’re working really hard to put the East Coast on the map, so being part of a film is hugely exciting for us. We can’t wait to welcome the crew to Yorkshire’s only model village!”

Jo Webb, President of Flamborough WI, said: “We’re really excited to be part of the film-making process, and that our hall has been selected to be one of the locations. Our members are involved in many local community activities, but it's not every day that a movie crew rolls into town! We'd love to do a screening of Hot Flash when it's finished too for members to enjoy!"

The team is in talks with cast members from huge hits such as Love Actually, Death in Paradise, Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and The Golden Compass. The aim is to begin full casting from Autumn. Follow the film’s Facebook or Instagram page @Hotflash.Film for updates.