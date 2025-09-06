14 stunning countryside walks around Leeds to try this Autumn

We asked our reporting team to recommend a selection of some of their favourite treks to soak up the beauty of our city.
From the striking landscape of Ilkley Moor through to Pudsey’s Post Hill - named very aptly after this newspaper - we’ve got you covered for recommendations.
So if you fancy a walk with friends and family through the countryside or in some of our favourite parks here are just a few of our city’s treasures.
1. Ilkley Moor
No autumnal walk round-up would be complete without a visit to the Cow and Calf at Ilkley Moor. With stunning views across the county this landscape lends its name to the famous tune 'On Ilkla Moor Baht '. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Pudsey Post Hill
Nestled between Pudsey and Farnley, the Post Hill nature trail offers spectacular views across west Leeds from its woodland paths where the overhanging trees open up, making the climb to the top of Post Hill well worth the effort. Plus it also takes it's name after the YEP - we had to include this! | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Calverley Woods
Calverley Cutting in Calverley Woods. It was formed to lead to a development of luxury houses in the 1850s but the project never materialised. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Roundhay Park
Roundhay Park has something for everyone. It covers almost 700 acres of rolling parkland with lakes and woodlands. It's worth a stop to the cafe and to warm up afterwards why not drop into Tropical World. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Yeadon Tarn
Located right next to Leeds Bradford Airport, Yeadon Tarn is a great walking spot for those who want to spot planes flying over. The 17 hectare site has many facilities and attracts wildlife including Canada Geese. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Temple Newsam
What's not to love about a trip to Temple Newsam. You can browse around the stunning grounds landscaped by Capability Brown, take a visit to Home Farm and also take a look around the beautiful Tudor-Jacobean house. And then to warm up we like a brew in the cafe. | National World Photo: National World