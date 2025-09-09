Fabric Works: Work finished on stylish £37m 402-bed Leeds student block with cinema and gym
The Fabric Works, in Leylands Road, is a 402-studio block featuring study space, a cinema lounge and media room, fitness studio and gym, courtyard, bike storage and private dining room.
The accommodation also comes with a shared communal space with pool tables and a dry bar area.
The two-year project, completed by Clegg Construction, was handed over on time to ensure that the development is available for students this September.
Delivered in partnership with PPG Leeds Ltd, a joint venture between Primus Property Group and HIG Capital, The Fabric Works is situated next to Spinners Yard – a 185-apartment build-to-rent development that was completed by Clegg Construction earlier this year for property developer Rise Homes.
Michael Sims, managing director at Clegg Construction, said: “Clegg Construction was proud to have been appointed to deliver The Fabric Works and we’re very pleased to have handed it over on time, as per our original and planned programme of work, and ready for the 2025/2026 academic year.
“This scheme provides modern and stylish accommodation in a thriving area of Leeds and is ideally situated for the city’s three universities.
“It adds to our growing portfolio of significant developments in Leeds, cementing our position as a key contractor helping to shape the city.”
As part of the development agreement Clegg Construction supported Leeds College of Building students and made a donation to Blessed of the Father Food Bank.