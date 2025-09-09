27 of the best adverts for Leeds department stores, shops and nightspots

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:40 BST

Ad men say size may not matter, but placement in newspapers sure does.

Marshall & Snelgrove, Woolworth, Schofields, Watson Cairns, Lewis's, C&A, Vallances, Debenhams, Wallace Arnold are all featured in this wonderful gallery of memories from local advertisers who were flogging everything from fashions and electricals through to new cars and rail travel. Which of these brands do you remember the most? READ MORE: 17 extraordinary ways Leeds has changed the world LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Miss Selfridge came swinging into Lewis's in September 1967.

1. Lewis's

Miss Selfridge came swinging into Lewis's in September 1967. | YPN Photo: YPN

The archetypal department store opened in Leeds in 1870, closing in 1971. Did you ever visit its Bond Street store?

2. Marshall & Snelgrove

The archetypal department store opened in Leeds in 1870, closing in 1971. Did you ever visit its Bond Street store? | YPN Photo: YPN

A sheepskin in July? 'Buy now and save 20%' An advert for Schofields in 1972.

3. Schofields

A sheepskin in July? 'Buy now and save 20%' An advert for Schofields in 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

Based at 140-142 Briggate, Woolworth's promised customers 'the life you want - at the prices you want'. Credit facilities were available on most purchases £30.

4. Woolworth

Based at 140-142 Briggate, Woolworth's promised customers 'the life you want - at the prices you want'. Credit facilities were available on most purchases £30. | YPN Photo: YPN

This electrical retailer boasted three stores - Boar Lane, Vicar Lane and Victoria Road in Guiseley - promising 'real savings in the window, real service inside'

5. Wigfalls

This electrical retailer boasted three stores - Boar Lane, Vicar Lane and Victoria Road in Guiseley - promising 'real savings in the window, real service inside' | YPN Photo: YPN

'Looks and sounds terrific' was the promise from Gratispool who had a store on Lands Lane. Deals included a Polaroid 1000, marketed as the world's simplest camera, at just under 20 pounds.

6. Gratispool

'Looks and sounds terrific' was the promise from Gratispool who had a store on Lands Lane. Deals included a Polaroid 1000, marketed as the world's simplest camera, at just under 20 pounds. | YPN Photo: YPN

