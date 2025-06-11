Temple Newsam: 15 flowery pictures as Leeds residents soak in splendid June sunshine

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Residents made the most of the hot weather today as Leeds enjoyed one of its warmest days of the year.

Despite heavy rainfall and thunderstorms being predicted for other parts of the country later this evening, Leeds has enjoyed one its hottest days of the year so far with temperatures hitting highs of 27°C.

Temperatures are expected to drop as the week goes on, with “thundery showers” a possibility overnight into Saturday.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here are 15 splendid pictures as residents enjoyed the sunshine and flowery delights of the Temple Newsam estate...

Residents enjoy a walk by the water.

1. Splendid sunshine at Temple Newsam

Residents enjoy a walk by the water. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Residents enjoy a walk through the gardens at Temple Newsam.

2. Splendid sunshine at Temple Newsam

Residents enjoy a walk through the gardens at Temple Newsam. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Perfect weather to feed the ducks.

3. Splendid sunshine at Temple Newsam

Perfect weather to feed the ducks. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Residents and animals alike enjoy the sunshine.

4. Splendid sunshine at Temple Newsam

Residents and animals alike enjoy the sunshine. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Perfect weather for dog walkers.

5. Splendid sunshine at Temple Newsam

Perfect weather for dog walkers. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Leeds is set to experience scorching temperatures of 27°C.

6. Splendid sunshine at Temple Newsam

Leeds is set to experience scorching temperatures of 27°C. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice