Despite heavy rainfall and thunderstorms being predicted for other parts of the country later this evening, Leeds has enjoyed one its hottest days of the year so far with temperatures hitting highs of 27°C.
Temperatures are expected to drop as the week goes on, with “thundery showers” a possibility overnight into Saturday.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here are 15 splendid pictures as residents enjoyed the sunshine and flowery delights of the Temple Newsam estate...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.