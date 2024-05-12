Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for Rob Burrow Marathon as thunderstorms and weather warning due
Named in honour of Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow, the marathon will start from 9am and the half marathon will follow shortly after at 10am.
Meanwhile the Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert across large parts of the UK as thunderstorms could lead to disruption.
The warning is set to be in force across Leeds from 12pm to 10pm today (Sunday, May 12) as forecasters said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel. Isolated property flooding is possible."
Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds today.
- 6am – 11°C, Cloudy
- 7am – 11°C, Cloudy
- 8am – 12°C, Cloudy
- 9am – 13°C, Cloudy
- 10am – 15°C, Sunny Intervals
- 11am – 17°C, Sunny Intervals
- 12pm – 19°C, Sunny Intervals
- 1pm – 21°C, Cloudy
- 2pm – 22°C, Cloudy
- 3pm – 22°C, Thundery Showers
- 4pm – 22°C, Cloudy
- 5pm – 22°C, Sunny Intervals
- 6pm – 21°C, Sunny Intervals
- 7pm – 20°C, Sunny Intervals
- 8pm – 19°C, Cloudy
- 9pm – 18°C, Cloudy
- 10pm – 17°C, Cloudy
- 11pm – 16°C, Cloudy
A number of road and junction closures will be in place as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 6.30pm today due to the race.
The event will also require a number of parking suspensions and bus diversions.
