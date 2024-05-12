Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rob Burrow Marathon returns to Leeds today but a yellow weather warning is due to be put in place.

Named in honour of Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow, the marathon will start from 9am and the half marathon will follow shortly after at 10am.

Meanwhile the Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert across large parts of the UK as thunderstorms could lead to disruption.

A weather warning is set to be in force across Leeds from 12pm to 10pm today. Pictures: NW

The warning is set to be in force across Leeds from 12pm to 10pm today (Sunday, May 12) as forecasters said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel. Isolated property flooding is possible."

Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds today.

6am – 11°C, Cloudy

7am – 11°C, Cloudy

8am – 12°C, Cloudy

9am – 13°C, Cloudy

10am – 15°C, Sunny Intervals

11am – 17°C, Sunny Intervals

12pm – 19°C, Sunny Intervals

1pm – 21°C, Cloudy

2pm – 22°C, Cloudy

3pm – 22°C, Thundery Showers

4pm – 22°C, Cloudy

5pm – 22°C, Sunny Intervals

6pm – 21°C, Sunny Intervals

7pm – 20°C, Sunny Intervals

8pm – 19°C, Cloudy

9pm – 18°C, Cloudy

10pm – 17°C, Cloudy

11pm – 16°C, Cloudy

A number of road and junction closures will be in place as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 6.30pm today due to the race.