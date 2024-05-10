Leeds weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain
Having finally enjoyed some warm weather in recent days, the Met Office has issued a yellow alert across large parts of the UK as thunderstorms could lead to disruption.
The warning is in force across Leeds from 12pm to 10pm on Sunday (May 12) as forecasters said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel. Isolated property flooding is possible."
There is classed as being a “small chance” that storms could lead to fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses.
Delays cancellations to train and bus services is also described as a possibility, alongside a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
Despite the weather warning, Sunday is still expected to reach highs of 22°C as runners prepare for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.
A number of road and junction closures will be in place as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 6.30pm on race day.
The event will also require a number of parking suspensions and bus diversions.
