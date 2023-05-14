They had been met with huge cheers from the crowds that lined the course as they made their way around the route of the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, joining thousands of other runners taking part in the huge fundraising event.

Kevin has completed a number of marathon-related challenges to raise funds for the MND Association and the Rob Burrow Centre for MND following his friend’s diagnosis with the condition. It was those efforts that planted the seeds for a marathon to be held in Rob’s name, with the stadium where they had played so many games together for the Leeds Rhinos being the only choice for the start and finish lines.

Speaking before the race started, Kevin thanked all those who had helped to organise the event or signed up to take part. He told them: “We have created something incredible in Rob’s name – and I can only thank you for that.”

Kevin Sinfield carries his friend and teammate Rob Burrow across the finish line at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Images and video of the friends crossing the finish line have already garnered thousands of messages of congratulations across social media, including on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s own Facebook page.

Michael Armitage said: “If we all had a friend like Kev what a better world we would live in.”

Maeve Power said: “Very emotional. Kevin is the best friend that anyone could have. The love and friendship between them is beautiful.”

Michelle Page said: Wow!!!! What an emotional sight to see. True friendship. Congratulations Kevin and Rob and to all those who took part today. Inspirational.”

Wendy Saunder said the pair “put the ‘great’ in Great Britain”, while Karen Wilton described today’s the scene as “the most amazing thing a friend could do”.

A number of those commenting renewed previous calls for the pair to be knighted. Kevin was named an OBE in 2021 and dedicated the honour to his friend, while Rob received an MBE last year for his services to rugby and the motor neurone disease (MND) community. A petition calling for Kevin to be knighted in the last New Year’s Honours was signed by thousands of people, with many expressing their disappointment when he was overlooked.

Denise Greenwood Golden said: “Both absolute legends but what a mate and a man to have in your corner. It's a true friendship. We would all be a bit better if we had a mate half of what SIR KEV is to Rob. Massive well done to everyone who took part.”

Angela Campbell said: “About time they were given a knighthood. Absolutely unconditional love between these two, so emotional.”

Jim Crosby said: “How come Kevin Sinfield hasn’t been knighted already? He’s truly one of the great men of England.”