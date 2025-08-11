Health leaders at NHS West Yorkshire has issued safety advice as Leeds is set to be hit by a fresh heatwave this week.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 30°C this week, while today’s heat will max out at 27°C and a yellow heat health alert has been issued covering London, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, East of England, the South East and South West.

Evenings are expected to promise little relief, with temperatures refusing to drop below 20°C and muggy conditions likely to continue into tomorrow.

With more hot weather forecast, health leaders across West Yorkshire are now urging people to take simple steps to stay safe in the heat after emergency departments reported a surge in people seeking urgent care during last week’s warm weather.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 30°C this week and a yellow heat health alert has been issued. | Tony Johnson

Dr Sohail Abbas, Deputy Medical Director for NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and local GP, said: “Drinking water and staying hydrated is one of the best things you can do to keep well in hot weather. If you are out and about, you can refill your bottle with free water in lots of places across our region.

“Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm, when it’s at its hottest. If you do need to go out, stick to the shade, use sun cream, wear sunglasses and wear light coloured, loose clothing.”

People are also being urged to look out for vulnerable neighbours and relatives, and are reminded to never leave babies, children, or animals in parked vehicles.

At home people can keep indoor spaces cooler by closing the curtains in rooms that face the sun, opening windows when it’s cooler outside and turning off electrical equipment and lights that get hot.

When is Leeds set to be hottest this week?

According to the Met Office, the temperature is set to hit mid-afternoon highs of between 28°C and 30°C, while the evening will stay between 23°C and 25°C.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday with isolated thundery showers possible overnight and into Thursday. Weekend temperatures are expected to reach 25°C.

How can I stay cool during the heat?

Heat exhaustion symptoms, including dizziness, tiredness, feeling or being sick, headache, excessive sweating and weakness, do not usually need emergency medical help if someone is cooled down within 30 minutes.

Cool someone down by moving them to a cool place, removing unnecessary clothing like a jacket or socks, getting them to drink a sports drink or cool water and cooling their skin by spraying or sponging them with cold water and fanning them. If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.

What are symptoms of heatstroke?

Call 999 now if you can see signs of heatstroke, including:

still feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place, being cooled and drinking fluids

a very high temperature

hot skin that’s not sweating and might look red (this can be harder to see on brown and black skin)

a fast heartbeat

fast breathing or shortness of breath

confusion and lack of coordination

a seizure or fit

loss of consciousness