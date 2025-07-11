A strict hosepipe ban has come into effect across Leeds and Yorkshire.

From today (Friday, July 11), temporary hosepipe restrictions are now in force across Yorkshire following the driest and warmest spring for 132 years, which led to the region being declared in drought.

Environment Agency says action is now needed to protect water supplies. Here’s everything you need to know...

Temporary hosepipe restrictions are now in force across Yorkshire from today. | NW/Shutterstock

What type of activities are banned as a result of the ban?

Residents are prohibited from using hosepipes to water their gardens or plants, wash private vehicles or boats, fill or maintain swimming pools, paddling pools, hot tubs, or cold-water plunge pools, as well as fill or maintain domestic ponds or ornamental fountains.

The ban also restricts the use of hosepipes for cleaning home walls, windows, paths, patios, or artificial outdoor surfaces. However, people are still allowed to carry out these activities using water from a bucket or watering can.

How will the ban be enforced - and could I be fined?

Breaking the rules could land you with a fine of up to £1,000, enforced under water industry regulations.

Yorkshire Water doesn’t plan to send out inspectors to catch people in the act. Instead, the company will rely on reports from staff who spot breaches during their normal duties - and potentially, tips from the public.

How long will the hosepipe ban last?

Yorkshire Water says the ban could remain in place until there’s been enough sustained rainfall to restore reservoir levels. As such there is no fixed end date.

During the last hosepipe ban in 2022, restrictions were in place from August to December. This year, with rainfall even lower and heat levels higher, it’s possible the ban could stretch even longer.

Are there any exemptions to the ban?

Businesses will be allowed to use a hosepipe if it is directly related to a commercial purpose. There are restrictions on using a hosepipe if not for those essential commercial needs – so using a hosepipe to clean a path outside a business property, for example, would not be allowed.

Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services Register or WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the restrictions.

What is the full list of banned activities?

Activities that are not permitted while the temporary restrictions are in place include:

Using a hosepipe to water a garden

Using a hosepipe to clean private vehicles or boats

Watering plants with a hosepipe on a domestic or other non-commercial premises

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming, paddling pool, hot tub or cold-water plunge pool with a hosepipe

Using a hosepipe for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond or ornamental fountain using a hosepipe

Cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

What has Yorkshire Water officials said about the ban?

Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Dave Kaye, said: “We are implementing the hosepipe restrictions now to help conserve water for the coming months and to protect Yorkshire's environment. Introducing these restrictions is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’ve been doing everything we can to avoid having to put them in place.

“Our region experienced an extremely dry spring, which resulted in the region entering drought status in June. We’re grateful to our customers, who have been saving water where they can this year already. It is really important that we all continue to do so.”