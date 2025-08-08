A yellow heat health alert has been issued covering Leeds as the city gets set for a new wave of warm weather.

The warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), covers London, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, East of England, the South East and South West, and will be in place from 12pm on Monday until 6pm on Wednesday.

Significant impacts across health and social care services may occur over the period due to the high temperatures, the agency said.

A heat health alert has been issued for Leeds and much of England for next week. | National World

This includes the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

The latest warning comes after the UK has already experienced three heatwaves this summer.

A combination of amber and yellow heat health warnings were issued across England last month when temperatures exceeded 30C in several parts of the country.

The Met Office currently forecasts highs of 28C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday.

“However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south.”