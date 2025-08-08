Leeds weather: Yellow heat health alert issued covering Yorkshire as new wave of warm weather sweeps in

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 13:06 BST
A yellow heat health alert has been issued covering Leeds as the city gets set for a new wave of warm weather.

The warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), covers London, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, East of England, the South East and South West, and will be in place from 12pm on Monday until 6pm on Wednesday.

Significant impacts across health and social care services may occur over the period due to the high temperatures, the agency said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A heat health alert has been issued for Leeds and much of England for next week.placeholder image
A heat health alert has been issued for Leeds and much of England for next week. | National World

This includes the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

The latest warning comes after the UK has already experienced three heatwaves this summer.

A combination of amber and yellow heat health warnings were issued across England last month when temperatures exceeded 30C in several parts of the country.

The Met Office currently forecasts highs of 28C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday.

“However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south.”

Related topics:LeedsMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice