Leeds weather: Hour by hour forecast for Tuesday as temperatures set to hit 27C and thundery showers predicted
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted for other parts of the country later this evening, but according to the Met Office it’s likely to be a dry and humid day in Leeds.
Temperatures are expected to drop as the week goes on, with “heavy thundery showers” a possibility overnight into Saturday and further showers likely into the afternoon.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, June 11, according to the Met Office:
- 10am – 17°C, Sunny
- 11am – 19°C, Sunny
- 12pm – 21°C, Sunny
- 1pm – 22°C, Sunny
- 2pm – 24°C, Sunny
- 3pm – 25°C, Sunny
- 4pm – 25°C, Sunny
- 5pm – 26°C, Sunny intervals
- 6pm – 25°C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm – 25°C, Sunny intervals
- 8pm – 23°C, Sunny intervals
- 9pm – 21°C, Clear night
- 10pm - 20°C, Clear night
- 11pm - 18°C, Clear night
- 12am - 16°C, Clear night
Summarising the weather in Leeds for Tuesday, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Sunny skies from dawn on Wednesday, with only some patchy high cloud breaking up the sunshine at times. Light winds through the morning, although picking up slightly through the afternoon, especially along the coast. Feeling very warm in the sun. Maximum temperature 27 °C.
“Patchy high cloud spilling in may turn the evening sunshine hazier for a time. Clear skies overnight. Remaining breezy across high ground and along the coast. Very mild. Minimum temperature 10 °C.”
The warm weather is set to continue into tomorrow (Thursday) with highs of 25°C and sunny spells are also on the cards for Friday.
