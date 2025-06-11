Leeds is set to experience scorching temperatures today as temperatures reach highs of 27°C.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted for other parts of the country later this evening, but according to the Met Office it’s likely to be a dry and humid day in Leeds.

Temperatures are expected to drop as the week goes on, with “heavy thundery showers” a possibility overnight into Saturday and further showers likely into the afternoon.

Temperatures are set to soar in Leeds on Tuesday. | Tony Johnson

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, June 11, according to the Met Office:

10am – 17°C, Sunny

11am – 19°C, Sunny

12pm – 21°C, Sunny

1pm – 22°C, Sunny

2pm – 24°C, Sunny

3pm – 25°C, Sunny​

4pm – 25°C, Sunny

5pm – 26°C, Sunny intervals

6pm – 25°C, Sunny intervals

7pm – 25°C, Sunny intervals

8pm – 23°C, Sunny intervals

9pm – 21°C, Clear night

10pm - 20°C, Clear night

11pm - 18°C, Clear night

12am - 16°C, Clear night

Summarising the weather in Leeds for Tuesday, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Sunny skies from dawn on Wednesday, with only some patchy high cloud breaking up the sunshine at times. Light winds through the morning, although picking up slightly through the afternoon, especially along the coast. Feeling very warm in the sun. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

“Patchy high cloud spilling in may turn the evening sunshine hazier for a time. Clear skies overnight. Remaining breezy across high ground and along the coast. Very mild. Minimum temperature 10 °C.”

The warm weather is set to continue into tomorrow (Thursday) with highs of 25°C and sunny spells are also on the cards for Friday.