1. Roundhay Park
Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe with over 700 acres of parkland. Visitors can enjoy scenic walks around the lakes and woodlands, then relax with a snack in the Lakeside café and Garden Room café. | Tony Johnson
2. Leeds Liverpool Canal
The Leeds Liverpool Canal offers numerous beauty spots along its 127 mile length, offering a mix of natural beauty, historical significance, and picturesque scenery. Those ending in Leeds city centre can enjoy a canal side drink at the Water Lane Boathouse. | Tony Johnson
3. Victoria Quarter
Steeped in history and dating back to the 1800s, the Leeds Victoria Quarter is covered by one of Europe’s largest stained-glass windows and recognised for its gold-gilded arches, terracotta facades, historic mosaics and architectural intricacies. | James Hardisty
4. Yeadon Tarn
Yeadon Tarnfield Park (Tarn), which hosts the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre, measures 17 hectares and visitors can watch the planes take off and land at nearby Leeds Bradford Airport. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Temple Newsam
This is the perfect time of year to visit Temple Newsam as the estate is covered with the flowering delights of crocuses, snowdrops and daffodils. There’s plenty of open space to stretch your legs and gardens to explore. | Steve Riding
6. Golden Acre Park
Golden Acre Park is set in 179 acres of mature woodland with gardens surrounding an attractive lake. It’s also adjacent to the Breary Marsh Local Nature Reserve, a haven for wildlife and important conservation site. | Tony Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.