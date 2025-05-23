15 magical beauty spots that prove Leeds is one of UK's most picturesque cities including Roundhay Park

From beautiful country parks to stunning historic architecture, Leeds is chalk full of magical beauty spots.

Leeds is packed with natural beauty and historic charm, and these top spots showcase the city at its finest.

From Roundhay Park, which at 700 acres is one of Europe's largest urban parks, to the stunning architecture of Kirkstall Abbey, there really is something for everyone.

So whether you’re after history, wildlife, or just a beautiful walk on a hot summers day, these destinations highlight the very best of Leeds - rich in scenery and chalk full of character.

Take a look at the gallery below and tell us any spots we might have missed...

1. Roundhay Park

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe with over 700 acres of parkland. Visitors can enjoy scenic walks around the lakes and woodlands, then relax with a snack in the Lakeside café and Garden Room café. | Tony Johnson

2. Leeds Liverpool Canal

The Leeds Liverpool Canal offers numerous beauty spots along its 127 mile length, offering a mix of natural beauty, historical significance, and picturesque scenery. Those ending in Leeds city centre can enjoy a canal side drink at the Water Lane Boathouse. | Tony Johnson

3. Victoria Quarter

Steeped in history and dating back to the 1800s, the Leeds Victoria Quarter is covered by one of Europe’s largest stained-glass windows and recognised for its gold-gilded arches, terracotta facades, historic mosaics and architectural intricacies. | James Hardisty

4. Yeadon Tarn

Yeadon Tarnfield Park (Tarn), which hosts the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre, measures 17 hectares and visitors can watch the planes take off and land at nearby Leeds Bradford Airport. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

5. Temple Newsam

This is the perfect time of year to visit Temple Newsam as the estate is covered with the flowering delights of crocuses, snowdrops and daffodils. There’s plenty of open space to stretch your legs and gardens to explore. | Steve Riding

6. Golden Acre Park

Golden Acre Park is set in 179 acres of mature woodland with gardens surrounding an attractive lake. It’s also adjacent to the Breary Marsh Local Nature Reserve, a haven for wildlife and important conservation site. | Tony Johnson

