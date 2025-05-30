This weekend in Leeds is expected to be warm and humid.

As the Kaiser Chiefs returns to Leeds with their massive Employment 20th anniversary concert at Temple Newsam, the weather will be warm and sunny, albeit a bit damp.

Following a few days of welcome rain, the skies are clearing up on Friday, May 30. Expect a largely dry evening with warm temperatures around 21°C. Some breezy gusts are anticipated during the day, but they should ease later on.

Sunshine returns to Leeds this weekend - just in time for Kaiser Chiefs' massive homecoming gig. | Mark Bickerdike (inset: Futuresounds)

While there may be some showers overnight, the forecast for Saturday, May 31, is more promising. The Met Office predicts sunny skies with some overcast periods and temperatures soaring to 23°C in the afternoon.

As we head into June, temperatures are expected to drop slightly. On Sunday, June 1, the day will likely remain mostly dry, with a chance of morning showers giving way to sunny intervals. The temperature is expected to reach around 18°C.

Leeds weekend weather forecast (May 30 - June 1)

Friday, May 30

10am: Overcast, 17°C

1pm: Overcast, 18°C

4pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C

7pm: Sunny, 19°C

10pm: Clear night, 16°C

Saturday, May 31

1am: Clear night, 14°C

4am: Partly cloudy night, 13°C

7am: Sunny intervals, 15°C

10am: Sunny intervals, 19°C

1pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C

4pm: Sunny intervals, 22°C

7pm: Sunny, 20°C

10pm: Partly cloudy night, 16°C

1am: Partly cloudy night, 14°C

4am: Sunny, 12°C

7am: Cloudy, 12°C

10am: Light showers, 14°C

1pm: Sunny intervals, 16°C

4pm: Sunny intervals, 16°C

7pm: Sunny intervals, 16°C

10pm: Clear night, 14°C