Watch the Met Office’s weekend weather forecast, as warm temperatures are predicted for Yorkshire on the last day of meteorological spring.

A Met Office weather map shows warm temperatures for Yorkshire on the last day of meteorological spring.

According to the forecaster, temperatures will reach 22°C in York and Doncaster and 21°C in Sheffield, Leeds and Wakefield on May 31. On June 1, it is forecast to be slightly cooler, with expected temperatures of 17°C in York, Wakefield and Doncaster and 16°C in Sheffield and Leeds.

Met Office’s Yorkshire and Humber 5 day weather forecast

May 31 - day

Dry with sunny spells, before scattered showers develop by late morning. The showers will be heavy at times with a risk of thunder, especially across the Pennines. It will be breezy but also warm for many places. Maximum temperature 24°C.

Met Office weather map for Yorkshire - 15:00 on May 31. | Met Office

May 31 - night

Mainly dry this evening with sunny spells. Overnight a band of cloud, with showers or longer spells of rain, will move east to leave clear periods. Fresher than recent nights. Minimum temperature 10°C.

June 1

Dry start with sunny spells before showers or longer spells of rain soon arrive, these sometimes heavy and perhaps thundery. Gradually becoming drier with sunny spells through the afternoon. Windy. Maximum temperature 21°C.

June 2 - June 4

Monday mainly dry with sunny spells, temperatures near average. Tuesday windy with heavy rain soon clearing east and sunny spells and scattered showers following. Wednesday feeling cool with scattered showers.

When does summer start?

Meteorological summer

Meteorological summer will always begin on June 1 and end on August 31.

The meteorological seasons are four periods of the year made up of three months each. The seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar, making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

Astronomical summer

Astronomical summer is determined by the astronomical calendar which separates the seasons according to the 23.5 degrees of tilt of the Earth's rotational axis in relation to its orbit around the Sun.

This year astronomical summer will begin on June 21 and end on September 22.