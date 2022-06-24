Train strike warning for cricket fans heading to England v New Zealand test match day three in Leeds

Disruption looks set to carry on into the weekend as 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators strike for the third time in one week.

TransPennine Express have reminded customers to only travel if absolutely necessary and issued a warning ahead of a weekend, which will host several major events such as day three of England's latest test match at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

In order to combat the travel disruption for cricket fans, Yorkshire County Cricket Club is providing a park and stride at Becketts Park, as well as an additional parking facility at Cinder and Monument Moor. Credit: Alex Davidson / Getty Images

The third walkout is part of the biggest railway network dispute since 1989 and Leeds Station has had just eight or nine trains going in and out per hour instead of the usual 40 to 50.

In a statement issued by TransPennine Express, their customer service and operations director Kathryn O'Brien said: “Sadly, there will be widespread disruption to our services this weekend and we are reminding customers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

“An amended timetable will be in place on both Saturday and Sunday and anyone making an essential journey should allow plenty of extra time, check their journey before travelling as well as double checking the last service of the day.

“People heading to one of the major events taking place across our network this weekend are urged to seek alternative modes of transport.”

A busy weekend in Leeds is anticipated away from Headingley too, with Barry Manilow performing at First Direct Arena and retro festival Let's Rock Leeds being hosted at Temple Newsam.

With lots of travel in and around the city expected, the council has reminded people that the Park and Ride schemes at locations such as Stourton, Elland Road and Temple Green will still be in operation.

The RMT are pushing for a pay hike of at least 7% for rail workers with inflation predicted to rise to 11% in the autumn.

Concerns over working conditions, pensions and proposed redundancies have also helped to fuel the dispute.

A statement from the RMT read: "Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom.