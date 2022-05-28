Continued strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is set to take place again on Sunday (May 29), causing disruption to trains across the North and into Scotland.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging people to plan ahead, including anyone going to the Liverpool FC victory parade.

Elsewhere on the rail network, a replacement bus service will be in operation between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Sunday.

With only a small number of trains running on the day, TPE is strongly recommending that customers avoid travel on their services and instead, make their journey the day before or after.

Those heading to the Liverpool victory parade, as well as other events, are advised to seek alternative transport.

As part of the reduction in services, there will be no TPE trains in operation to and from Hull on Sunday and customers are advised not to travel on this route or seek alternative transport.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Ongoing strike action by RMT continues to disrupt people’s journeys, right across our network.

“We are asking anyone planning a journey by rail on Sunday to avoid travel where possible and only travel if they absolutely have to.

“Anyone going to an event, such as the Liverpool FC victory parade in Liverpool, is urged to seek alternative transport.”

Engineering work by Network Rail will mean there are no TPE services between Stockport and Sheffield and between Sheffield and Doncaster this Sunday.

Those making essential trips between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield should allow extra time, as trains will need to operate via a different route, with journeys taking up to 30 minutes longer.

Anyone making an essential journey by rail on Sunday should visit: tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike for the most up to date information and check carefully as well as allowing lots of extra time when travelling, as those trains that are running will be busy.

Bikes will not be permitted onboard TPE services on strike days.

Further action by the RMT is also planned over the Jubilee weekend, on both Saturday 4 and Sunday, June 5.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.