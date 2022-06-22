It follows claims from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union - which represents rail workers - that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps "wrecked" negotiations over pay and conditions.

Talks were held on Wednesday between the RMT, Network Rail and rail operators in a bid to break the deadlocked row.

Commuters may have to make alternative arrangements. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA)

But there was no breakthrough, with the RMT criticising Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

No trains are set to travel from Leeds to Burley Park station until 8.04am on Friday morning, meaning all those travelling to Headingley Stadium for the test match must find alternative transport.

Train operators have confirmed a "skeleton service" will be available to and from Leeds City Station, with only around one in five services running on main lines only.

CrossCountry says a "very limited service" is planned between Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh Waverley via Leeds, York and Newcastle.

London North Eastern Railway - which runs Leeds to London Kings Cross services - says around 38 per cent of usual service levels are planned for its strike timetable. Trains that do run "are likely to be very busy".

The last train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh will depart at 2pm, with the last train from London to Leeds setting off at 3.05pm. The last train from Leeds to London is due to depart at 3.45pm.

Operator Northern has said there will be no replacement buses or alternative travel provided for cancelled services and, where it is able to operate trains, services will be very limited, and trains will not start as early as normal and will finish much earlier.

A skeleton timetable comprising hourly services will operate between 8am and 6pm from Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate; Leeds to York via Micklefield; Leeds to Bradford Forster Square; Leeds to Skipton; Leeds to Ilkley; Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square; Skipton to Bradord Forster Square; Darlington to Saltburn, and Liverpool to Alderley Edge via Chat Moss, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport.

TransPennine Express - which runs services between Leeds and Manchester Picadilly - says there will be a "significant reduction in available services" on strike days.

Several stations will be closed, such as Middlesbrough, Scarborough and Selby.

Speaking today, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Grant Shapps has wrecked these negotiations by not allowing Network Rail to withdraw their letter threatening redundancy for 2,900 of our members.

"Until the Government unshackle Network Rail and the train operating companies, it is not going to be possible for a negotiated settlement to be agreed.

"We will continue with our industrial campaign until we get a negotiated settlement that delivers job security and a pay rise for our members that deals with the escalating cost-of-living crisis."