Love Pop Choir will be singing their hearts out with American popstar Barry Manilow on 25 June for a special performance at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The choir will be joining the legend himself in the concert finale, singing three of his greatest hits: I Write the Songs, Copacabana and It's A Miracle.

Award winning choir director and founder of Love Pop Choir, Lauren Elliott was approached by Douglas Hallenbeck, Manilow Tour Choir Director, to see if Love Pop Choir were interested in performing.

Unsurprisingly they were overjoyed to be involved: “We are beyond excited at this amazing opportunity,” said Lauren.

“My only wish is that choir numbers were not limited, as I would love to have included every single lady from all our groups in Harrogate, Cookridge, Roundhay, Otley, Ilkley and Saltaire. They are all fabulous!”.

Rehearsals begin this week, in addition to regular choir sessions, so it will be a busy few weeks for the choir who are also performing at The British Transplant Games Gala at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

The gala takes place on 31 July and will celebrate the achievements of all the adults and children who take part in the transplant games.

The games are a huge event for anyone who has received a transplant, encouraging patient recovery and promoting public awareness of the importance of organ donation.