Strike action is expected today (Tuesday 21), Thursday 23 and Saturday, June 25, although the delays on these days will likely have a domino effect over following days.

With skeleton services running and over 80 per cent of services cancelled here is everything you need to know to claim a refund on cancelled services.

Can I claim a refund if my service was affected?

If your service has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, you will be entitled to a change or refund from the original retailer of your ticket.

Tickets for travel on strike days can be used either on the day before the date on the ticket or through and including the Monday and Tuesday of the following wee

To help minimise any disruption, you may be able to use your ticket on another train company or an alternative route. More information is available by contacting the train company you are due to travel with.

Am I still entitled should I choose not to travel?

In the event of your service being affected by strike action, cross-industry ticket acceptance and temporary removal of certain ticket restrictions may be made available.

If you purchased an Advance, Off-Peak or Anytime ticket and choose not to travel because your service has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, you will be entitled to a refund or change from the original retailer of your ticket

If my service is affected will you fund alternative transport?

The rail network will not fund taxi or hotel bills but if you decide to travel during a strike period and your chosen train is affected, you may be able to use your ticket on another train company or by an alternative route.

Where disruption prevents you from completing your journey for which your ticket is valid and is being used, any train company will, where it reasonably can, will provide you with alternative means of travel to your destination, or if necessary, provide overnight accommodation.

Can I claim a refund on my Flexi or Season ticket?