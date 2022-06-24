Here are nine events to attend in Leeds this weekend.

Love Muscle at Wharf Chambers

Leeds Waterfront Festival returns this weekend with dragon boat racing, live music, water sports, food stalls and plenty more.

After Love Muscle's triumphant return earlier this year, the queer club night returns to Wharf Chambers this Saturday headlined by Leeds DJ Michael Upson.

This marks the last party until October for Love Muscle, apart from a Pride celebration in collaboration with Sable Radio later this year.

Tickets are available behind the bar at Wharf Chambers.

Gimme A Break x Babystep at The Fenton

Gimme A Break and BabyStep come together in the ultimate battle of Leeds: The Royal Rumble.

Head down to Fenton on Saturday for a free all-day outdoor party in the courtyard.

Expect a wide variety of genres from Leeds DJs attached to both labels.

Back To Basics at Sheaf Street

Set in the beautiful surroundings of Kirkstall Abbey ruins, the weekend markets are a great way to shop locally.

Back To Basics throws the third party in its new series, F--k It Let's Dance at Sheaf Street this Saturday.

DJs include Anna Wall, Kepler and Carl Bedford,

Tickets are only available on the door with doors opening at 10pm.

Summer Solstice at Open Source Arts

Enjoy another Pop-Up Painting session this Saturday with all materials provided.

Celebrate solstice at Open Source Arts on Saturday with an art market, face painting, nature-inspired workshops, interactive stalls and open mic.

The market runs from noon until 4pm, with a delicious vegan meal served from 4pm until 5.30pm before the open mic.

The market is free to attend.

Leeds Waterfront Festival

Leeds Waterfront Festival returns this weekend with dragon boat racing, live music, water sports, food stalls and plenty more to enjoy in the sun.

All activities and attractions are based at Leeds Dock and Granary Wharf, with the events starting on Saturday at 10am.

Leeds Waterfront Festival is free to attend.

Barry Manilow at the First Direct Arena

Love Pop Choir will be singing their hearts out with American popstar Barry Manilow on 25 June for a special performance at the First Direct Arena.

The choir will be joining the legend himself in the concert finale, singing three of his greatest hits: I Write the Songs, Copacabana and It's A Miracle.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster, with doors opening at 6pm.

Wonderwall Art at Kirkstall Abbey Market

Set in the beautiful surroundings of Kirkstall Abbey ruins, the weekend markets are a great way to shop locally, with different stallholders joining every month.

This month the market is open from 11am on Saturday, with plenty of Yorkshire-made produce including cheeses, chutneys, sweet and savoury bakes.

There are also a range of art and craft stalls from local makers and creatives.

The Pretend Beatles at the Leeds Irish Centre

Enjoy two full sets of Beatles classics played by a top Beatles tribute band donned in costume this Saturday at Leeds Irish Centre.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with tickets available on the door for £12.

Starry Night Painting at Leeds Postal Service

This month's sip and paint event is being held at Leeds Postal Service, and is themed around Van Gogh's Starry Night.