Motorists across Yorkshire are set to be hit by a host of motorway diversions this week.

Motorists travelling on the M621 in Leeds will continue to be diverted due to survey works between 8pm and 6am. Carriageway closures will be in place in both directions between junction two (Elland Road) and junction seven (Stourton Interchange).

Elsewhere North Yorkshire will be hit by lane closures on the A1M and motorists on the M1 will continue to be impacted by roadworks between Leeds and Sheffield.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic in Yorkshire this week...

A1M-Northbound

Tuesday, August 12 - onwards

8pm - 6am

A1M northbound and southbound Jct 56 to Jct 58. Carriageway closures and lane closures with speed restrictions for drainage Area Scheme.

M1-Both directions

Tuesday, August 12 - onwards

9pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 35. Slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion in place via M1 and A631.

M1-Northbound

Tuesday, August 12 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 46 to Jct 47. Carriageway closure and Jct 46 in between the exit and entry slip roads. Diversion on National Highway maintenance works.

M1-Southbound

Tuesday, August 12 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 48 to Jct 46. Carriageway closures with lane closures. Diversion via local authority and National Highways.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, August 12 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 28 to Jct 30 and M1 northbound and southbound Jct 40 to Jct 44. M621 clockwise Jct 7 Carriageway and lane closures for parapet replacement works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways.

M62-Eastbound

Tuesday, August 12 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound Jct 30 to Jct 31. Slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways.

M62-Westbound

Tuesday, August 12 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M62 westbound Jct 32 to Jct 31. Slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways.

M621-Both directions

Tuesday, August 12 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 2 to Jct 7. Carriageway closures for survey works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways.

M621-Clockwise

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures for structure maintenance works.