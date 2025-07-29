Leeds motorway closures: Full M1 and M62 diversions as Rothwell and Ferrybridge hit by overnight disruption
Motorists travelling on two motorways near Leeds are set to be hit by overnight disruption this week.
A series of slip road and lane closures are set to impact travel on the M1 northbound near Rothwell Interchange and on the M62 near Ferrybridge this week.
Last week, motorists travelling on the M621 were hit by the closure of the junction 7 (Stourton Interchange) slip road onto the M1 at junction 43.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect Leeds this week...
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, July 29 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 41 to Jct 42 and M62 westbound Jct 29. Slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via national highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, July 29 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 45. Carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, July 29 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 45 to Jct 46. Carriageway closure diversion route on national highway and local authority network maintenance works.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, July 29 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 32 to Jct 34. Slip road and lane closure for carriageway structure maintenance. Diversion via local authority and national Highways networks.
