M1 Leeds roadworks: Full diversions as motorway closures move to northbound carriageway near Rothwell
Diversions in recent weeks have included a temporary speed reduction on A1(M) and a weekend closure of the M62 between Lofthouse and Tingley.
Elsewhere closures on the M1 southbound in recent weeks are now set to start on the M1 northbound near Rothwell Interchange.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic in Yorkshire this week...
A1(M)-Both directions
- Monday, July 14 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound closed between junction 45 and junction 48 and lane closures with a temporary 50 mph speed limit for carriageway resurfacing. Diversion on local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, July 14 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 34 to Jct 35. Slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, July 14 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 45. Carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, July 14 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound Jct 25 to Jct 26. Slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, July 14 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, July 14 - onwards
- 9pm - 5am
- M62 westbound Jct 33 to Jct 32a. Slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.