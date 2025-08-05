A Leeds motorway is set to be hit by a series of overnight closures this week.

Motorists travelling on the M621 will be diverted due to survey works between 8pm and 6am. Carriageway closures will be in place in both directions between junction two (Elland Road) and junction seven (Stourton Interchange).

Elsewhere lane closures will delay traffic along both the M1 and M62. Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect Leeds and Yorkshire this week...

M1-Northbound

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 35. Slip road and lane closure for electrical works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M1-Northbound

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip road. Carriageway and closures lane closures. Diversion via National Highways networks.

M1-Northbound

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 46 to Jct 47. Carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads. Diversion via National Highway maintenance works.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 25 to Jct 27. Carriageway closure and lane closures for structure maintenance. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 28 to Jct 30 and M1 northbound and southbound Jct 40 to Jct 44. M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway and lane closures for parapet replacement works. Diversion routes in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M62-Eastbound

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound Jct 22 to Jct 23. Slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway authority network.

M62-Eastbound

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures for structure maintenance.

M621-Both directions

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 2 to Jct 7. Carriageway closures for survey works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M621-Both directions

Tuesday, August 5 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures for structure maintenance works.