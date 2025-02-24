Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions as multiple M1 slip roads to shut near Sheffield
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Closures on the M1 carriageway near Rothwell, slip road closures along the M621 and on the M62 westbound near Huddersfield have all caused widespread disruption across West Yorkshire in recent weeks.
Meanwhile South Yorkshire has been hit by multiple closures to the M1, including Thorpe Hesley Interchange near Sheffield.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M1-Both directions
- Monday, February 24 - Tuesday, February 25
- 8pm - 6am
- A42 northbound, Jct 12 to M1 Jct 23a. Carriageway, slip road, lane and lay-by closures for maintenance works. Diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.
M1-Both directions
- Monday, February 24 - Tuesday, February 25
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, February 24 - Tuesday, February 25
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 29 to Jct 31. Carriageway closures, slip road closures, lane closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, February 24 - Tuesday, February 25
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 33 to Jct 30. Carriageway closure, slip road closures, lane closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, February 24 - Tuesday, February 25
- 8.30pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 38 to Jct 37. Slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, February 24 - Tuesday, February 25
- 9pm - 5am
- M62 westbound Jct 29. M1 northbound Jct 41 to Jct 42. Carriageway closure for signs maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, February 24 - Tuesday, February 25
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, February 24 - Tuesday, February 25
- 9.30pm - 5am
- M62 eastbound Jct 33 to Jct 34. Slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M621-Both directions
- Monday, February 24 - Tuesday, February 25
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 1 to Jct 7. Slip road closures and lane closures for survey works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
