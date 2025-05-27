A motorway service station in Leeds has been named one of the UK's best after research from Which?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consumer champion Which? has polled thousands of its members to find the best and worst service stations across the UK.

Gloucester services on the M5 has been crowned the top-rated service station in the UK with a customer score of 85 per cent, while Bridgwater services scored as the worst (23 per cent score).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Skelton Lake Services, run by Extra, ranked as fifth overall on the Which? guide. | Bruce Rollinson

Leeds Skelton Lake Services, run by Extra, scored as fifth overall and second behind Rugby (Moto) as the only nationwide brands to score inside the top five. Gloucester, Tebay and Cairn Lodge Services are all run by recommended Which? provider Westmorland Family Services.

Skelton Lake services was praised for offering fast and plentiful EV charging points, clean facilities and outside spaces such as an RSPB viewing platform.

Here’s how the motorway services near Leeds scored...

Leeds Skelton Lake Services - Extra - M1 - 68 per cent

Wetherby - Moto - A1 - 51 per cent

Ferrybridge - Moto - M62 - 49 per cent

Woolley Edge - Moto - M1 - 44 per cent

Hartshead Moor - Welcome Break - M62 - 39 per cent