Best to worst UK motorway service stations ranked by Which? including Leeds Skelton Lake and Ferrybridge
Consumer champion Which? has polled thousands of its members to find the best and worst service stations across the UK.
Gloucester services on the M5 has been crowned the top-rated service station in the UK with a customer score of 85 per cent, while Bridgwater services scored as the worst (23 per cent score).
Leeds Skelton Lake Services, run by Extra, scored as fifth overall and second behind Rugby (Moto) as the only nationwide brands to score inside the top five. Gloucester, Tebay and Cairn Lodge Services are all run by recommended Which? provider Westmorland Family Services.
Skelton Lake services was praised for offering fast and plentiful EV charging points, clean facilities and outside spaces such as an RSPB viewing platform.
Here’s how the motorway services near Leeds scored...
- Leeds Skelton Lake Services - Extra - M1 - 68 per cent
- Wetherby - Moto - A1 - 51 per cent
- Ferrybridge - Moto - M62 - 49 per cent
- Woolley Edge - Moto - M1 - 44 per cent
- Hartshead Moor - Welcome Break - M62 - 39 per cent
