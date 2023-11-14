Skelton Lake Services Leeds: 24-hour McDonald's restaurant to open at M1 motorway services
Leeds Skelton Lake Services (M1, junction 45) has revealed the opening date for its much-anticipated 24-hour McDonald’s, with fit-out currently underway.
Opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, November 22 and taking the place of the former Burger King unit, the fast food giant will enhance the existing food and drink offer at the Extra-operated Motorway Service Area (MSA) which currently plays home to Nando’s, Pizza Express, KFC, Leon and Starbucks, among others.
The new restaurant is expected to create up to 80 local jobs and cater for customer demand for a late-night food offer at the popular service station.
Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said: “Though we’ve only recently been recognised by Transport Focus for our commitment for going the ‘Extra mile’, we won’t be resting on our laurels. The opening of McDonald’s at Leeds Skelton Lake will provide a significant boost to our already strong food and drink offering, and its 24-hour opening times will also ensure that visitors to Leeds Skelton Lake can be fed and watered, no matter what time of day or night they arrive.”
First opened in April 2020, Leeds Skelton Lake was recently revealed to be one of the top ten service stations in the UK. The 2023 Transport Focus Motorway Service Users survey saw MSA praised for its award-winning design complete with living green roof, extensive EV charging provision, children’s outdoor play area and RSPB visitor centre.
In the same survey, Extra MSA was crowned Britain’s number one motorway service operator, having ranked top of the “big four” for overall customer satisfaction in 2023.
Anne Wainwright, who owns and operates eight McDonald’s restaurants across Yorkshire, added: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Leeds and can’t wait to see both visitors and local customers enjoy our services on offer.
“People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”