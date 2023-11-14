A new 24-hour McDonald’s is set to open its doors at a motorway services in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Skelton Lake Services (M1, junction 45) has revealed the opening date for its much-anticipated 24-hour McDonald’s, with fit-out currently underway.

Opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, November 22 and taking the place of the former Burger King unit, the fast food giant will enhance the existing food and drink offer at the Extra-operated Motorway Service Area (MSA) which currently plays home to Nando’s, Pizza Express, KFC, Leon and Starbucks, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new restaurant is expected to create up to 80 local jobs and cater for customer demand for a late-night food offer at the popular service station.

Leeds Skelton Lake Services (M1, junction 45) has revealed the opening date for its much-anticipated 24-hour McDonald’s. Picture: David Lindsay

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said: “Though we’ve only recently been recognised by Transport Focus for our commitment for going the ‘Extra mile’, we won’t be resting on our laurels. The opening of McDonald’s at Leeds Skelton Lake will provide a significant boost to our already strong food and drink offering, and its 24-hour opening times will also ensure that visitors to Leeds Skelton Lake can be fed and watered, no matter what time of day or night they arrive.”

First opened in April 2020, Leeds Skelton Lake was recently revealed to be one of the top ten service stations in the UK. The 2023 Transport Focus Motorway Service Users survey saw MSA praised for its award-winning design complete with living green roof, extensive EV charging provision, children’s outdoor play area and RSPB visitor centre.

In the same survey, Extra MSA was crowned Britain’s number one motorway service operator, having ranked top of the “big four” for overall customer satisfaction in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Wainwright, who owns and operates eight McDonald’s restaurants across Yorkshire, added: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Leeds and can’t wait to see both visitors and local customers enjoy our services on offer.