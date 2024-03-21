Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Skelton Lake services operator Extra MSA has secured its number one spot for toilet cleanliness, having recently been presented with the Loo of the Year Champions League - Standards of Excellence Award.

Dubbed the “washroom Oscars”, the award is presented to organisations winning five or more five-star awards, in recognition of them consistently maintaining a high standard of toilet management.

Leeds Skelton Lake services operator Extra MSA has secured its number one spot for toilet cleanliness. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds Skelton Lake is one of eight perfect pit-stops operated by Extra MSA across the UK. Boasting an impressive 98 per cent satisfaction rate, Skelton Lake is home to popular brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, Nando’s and Pizza Express.

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said: "It’s no secret that we’re committed to going above and beyond for our customers, and that extends to our toilets too. It’s fantastic to have been recognised for our commitment to keeping our facilities in great shape.

"A huge thank you to our colleagues for their hard work in both maintaining and consistently raising these incredibly high standards."

The operator’s porcelain estate was subject to unannounced visits and assessed against 101 judging criteria, including signage and décor, overall standards of cleanliness, and accessibility and customer care.

Thousands of toilets across the UK are Ireland are scrutinised annually as part of these industry-leading awards.