Wellington Road: Water main repairs to cause Leeds city centre travel chaos - everything you need to know
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yorkshire Water is carrying out emergency repairs to fix a burst water main on Wellington Road.
Starting at 8pm last night (Wednesday, August 7), two lanes on Wellington Road were closed as Yorkshire Water contractor Morrison Water Services worked through the night into Thursday.
One lane reopened between 6am and 8am this morning (August 8) - but closed again after 8am to ensure the repairs could be finished.
A spokesperson confirmed that teams are working as quickly as possible, and will aim to have all lanes reopened by 8am on Friday, August 9.
Those travelling in the area are being asked to plan ahead as diversions remain in place.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
It comes as significant disruption continues around the Armley Gyratory, Stanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley route this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.