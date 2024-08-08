Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency water main repairs are set to cause travel chaos in Leeds city centre.

Yorkshire Water is carrying out emergency repairs to fix a burst water main on Wellington Road.

Starting at 8pm last night (Wednesday, August 7), two lanes on Wellington Road were closed as Yorkshire Water contractor Morrison Water Services worked through the night into Thursday.

One lane reopened between 6am and 8am this morning (August 8) - but closed again after 8am to ensure the repairs could be finished.

A spokesperson confirmed that teams are working as quickly as possible, and will aim to have all lanes reopened by 8am on Friday, August 9.

Those travelling in the area are being asked to plan ahead as diversions remain in place.