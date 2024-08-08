Wellington Road: Water main repairs to cause Leeds city centre travel chaos - everything you need to know

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:47 GMT
Emergency water main repairs are set to cause travel chaos in Leeds city centre.

Yorkshire Water is carrying out emergency repairs to fix a burst water main on Wellington Road.

Starting at 8pm last night (Wednesday, August 7), two lanes on Wellington Road were closed as Yorkshire Water contractor Morrison Water Services worked through the night into Thursday.

Wellington Road - Stock Image.Wellington Road - Stock Image.
Wellington Road - Stock Image. | Steve Riding

One lane reopened between 6am and 8am this morning (August 8) - but closed again after 8am to ensure the repairs could be finished.

A spokesperson confirmed that teams are working as quickly as possible, and will aim to have all lanes reopened by 8am on Friday, August 9.

Those travelling in the area are being asked to plan ahead as diversions remain in place.

It comes as significant disruption continues around the Armley Gyratory, Stanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley route this summer.

