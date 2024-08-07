Wellington Road: Emergency repairs to burst water main in Leeds city centre set to cause major disruption

Yorkshire Water is carrying out emergency repairs to fix a burst water main in Leeds city centre on Wednesday which is set to cause major disruption in the area.

The water supply company has issued a warning to drivers as it is set to carry out repairs on Wellington Road south-westbound tonight (August 7), ensuring everyone in the area stays safe during the works.

Starting at 8pm, two lanes on Wellington Road will be closed as Yorkshire Water contractor Morrison Water Services work through the night into Thursday.

Two lanes will close overnight on Wellington Road as emergency repairs are carried out.Two lanes will close overnight on Wellington Road as emergency repairs are carried out.
One lane will reopen between 6am and 8am tomorrow (August 8) - but it will close again after 8am to ensure the repairs can be finished.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our team is working as quickly as possible, and we aim to have all lanes open by 8am on Friday 9August.

“If you're traveling in the area, please plan your journey ahead. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank passengers for their patience whilst we fix this.”

