Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin has decided to take control of the buses in the biggest shake up to public transport in the region for decades.

In a landmark move, the Mayor decided to bring buses under local control - through a process known as franchising - as recommended by the Combined Authority at its meeting in Leeds today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Routes, frequencies, fares and overall standards for buses in the region will be set by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority – not private operators, who will instead be contracted to run services on the Combined Authority’s behalf.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin has decided to take control of the buses. Pictures: PA/NW

Mayor Brabin said: "I’m delighted to announce that we are taking back control of our buses in West Yorkshire, empowering the public to hold me to account for better services.

"For too long, buses have been run in the interests of private companies, not passengers. Franchising will help us build a better-connected bus network that works for all, not just company shareholders.

"But we know that change will not happen overnight - the hard work we’ve been doing to improve the bus network continues while we work at pace to bring this new way of running the buses to our 2.4 million residents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses are the most widely used form of public transport in West Yorkshire and provide a crucial public service, connecting communities and enabling people to get to work, school and meet family and friends.

But the current deregulated system has seen a decline in patronage over many years and the increasing use of public funding used to support services.

Welcoming the decision, Director of Leeds Civic Trust, Martin Hamilton said: "We are pleased that that the decision has been made to go ahead with bus franchising in West Yorkshire.

"The bus services in West Yorkshire are currently inadequate to support the transport needs of the population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bringing the service under public control will mean that decisions on routes, frequencies and the overall quality of the bus service will be determined by need and not by profit."

A franchised model will allow the Mayor and Combined Authority to better deliver on ambitions for a greener, joined-up and easier to use transport network as part of a better-connected West Yorkshire.

The decision follows a three month consultation which revealed that nearly three-quarters of the people and organisations which responded supported franchising.

Matthew Topham, a Lead Campaigner at the public service group We Own It on their Better Buses for West Yorkshire campaign, added: "Mayor Brabin’s decision effectively turned the ignition for a complete step-change for local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Based on Manchester’s experience we’re set for more frequent buses, simpler tickets, and more buses turning up on time."

To ensure a smooth transition, franchising will be introduced in phases, with the first franchised buses up and running in parts of Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield from March 2027.

In the meantime, the Combined Authority will continue with its BSIP, which has seen the introduction of the £2 Mayor’s Fares, increased frequencies on key routes, investment in bus stations and shelters and new bus services launching across West Yorkshire.