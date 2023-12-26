Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 15 biggest transport projects around Leeds in 2023 that have changed how we travel

It has been another year of change in Leeds with a host of major transport projects changing how we travel around the city.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

The multi-million pound Connecting Leeds scheme aims to turn Leeds into an environmentally sustainable city where in years to come residents will not require the need for a car.

One of the largest alterations has been to the City Square space near Leeds station. The stretch has now been shut to general traffic and fully pedestrianised, with Leeds City Council promising the changes will help to improve journey times for public transport in the city centre.

Elsewhere roadworks continue to redevelop Armley Gyratory while Leeds Bradford Airport unveiled its new and improved Check-in Hall A.

So as we look back at 2023, here are 15 of the biggest transport projects that have changed how we travel around Leeds this year...

1. Transport projects that have changed Leeds this year

Construction works continue on the Armley Gyratory to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians. Phase two of these works has included improvements to several footbridges around the gyratory.

2. Armley Gyratory

National Highways continues to carry out major improvements to the M621 motorway between junctions 1 and 7. This has included the permanent closure of junction 2a near Elland Road.

3. M621 motorway

Following a successful trial on the A65 Kirkstall Road corridor, motorcyclists are now allowed to use bus lanes along the major Leeds route permanently.

4. Motorbikes on Kirkstall Road

The new platform at Morley station reopened in summer 2023, allowing for longer trains to service the station. Work continues on-site to complete work on the new footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms.

5. New Morley Rail Station

Completed summer 2023, City Square is now shut to general traffic while work is taking place to finalise the “much-improved space for pedestrians and cyclists”.

6. Leeds City Square

