The final phase of Leeds City Square’s transformation is officially underway, with overnight road closures in place to complete highways surfacing works.

Roads around City Square will be closed overnight between 4-16 September (from 8pm – 6am) to undertake the surfacing works. The surfacing works will be completed in two phases, with diversion routes in place:

4-8 September (8pm – 6am): Neville Street, Bishopgate, Boar Lane, Infirmary Street, Park Row

11-16 September (8pm – 6am): Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street and Quebec Street

Roads around City Square will be closed overnight between 4-16 September. Pictures: LCC

Although the majority of highways works around City Square are now complete, there are some additional works required including the installation of automatic bollards and information boards. Local residents and businesses will be kept informed about the progress of the works, with local access to be maintained throughout.

Works to transform the area into a safer, more people-first environment have been underway since September 2022, providing a much-improved space for people that live, work in, and visit the city.

By removing general traffic from City Square, the highways scheme will help reduce congestion in the city centre, improve local air quality and improve facilities for buses, pedestrians, and cycle users by reallocating road space to active, more sustainable transport options. The improvements will also create a welcoming gateway for people arriving at Leeds City Station and facilitate the redevelopment of the station.

As part of the transformations, several bus gates are now in operation to give priority to public transport. This includes bus gates now in effect on the Headrow, East Parade, Park Row, King Street, City Square, Boar Lane and Neville Street.

Coun Helen Hayden, said: “We’re getting nearer to the completion of City Square which will make it easier for people to get around by walking, wheeling, and cycling, and supports our ambition to create greener, healthier, and safer public spaces for people to enjoy.

“The City Square works represent a major change for traffic movement and people should consider alternative modes of travel, like public transport, the Park & Ride, or walking and cycling to get into the city. However, where people absolutely must use the car, they should familiarise themselves with new routes to key destinations.