A 450-tonne crane has been pictured lifting key pieces of a Leeds bridge into place.

The steelwork installation on Otley Bridge, which carries traffic over the River Wharfe, is set to continue until Saturday, October 18. A 450-tonne crane remains on site to complete the works.

Despite recent challenges with high river levels, the reinforcement and recasting of the cantilevers to meet current standards was completed on schedule. The route remains closed between 8pm and 5.30am each night.

The steelwork installation on Otley Bridge, which carries traffic over the River Wharfe, is set to continue until Saturday, October 18. | LCC

Speaking previously, Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “Lifting the steel components into place is like fitting the final jigsaw pieces together and when complete will show the full extent of the new footway. After this, repairs will then take place to the pilasters on Otley Bridge. The project is making major progress despite some complex, challenging conditions and stormy weather, as we get closer to completing.

“Despite some disruption we will continue our best efforts to minimise this as much as possible. However, I know that it will still be inconvenient for people, and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience, as we carry out this final installation.”

A series of works to replace the bridge’s main footway got underway earlier this year after it fell into disrepair. A new temporary bridge, installed after the controversial felling of an 150-180-year-old oak tree, will remain in place for the duration of the works.

During demolition works, the construction team discovered that repairs are needed to the pilasters on Otley Bridge. This is unforeseen and could add approximately three weeks to the programme. These structural improvements are essential to ensure the long-term safety and durability of the new footway.