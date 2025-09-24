Work to replace the footway at Otley Bridge in Leeds is due to begin and a 450-tonne crane will be arriving on site this weekend.

The steelwork installation on the seven arch bridge over the River Wharfe begins from Saturday - September 27 - and is is due take around two to three weeks to complete. It marks the start of the final phase of works in replacing the main footway.

This phase of works sees Otley Bridge night closures from 8pm to 5.30am between 27 September to 18 October.. A signed diversion route is in place.

A 450-tonne crane will also arrive on Saturday to lift the steelwork in place from Tittybottle Park. The team have managed to avoid the need for full weekend closures of Otley Bridge as programmed before. Now only two weekends of lane closures are necessary towards the end of October for utility companies to divert services back over the new footway.

Despite recent challenges with high river levels, the reinforcement and recasting of the cantilevers to meet current standards was completed on Tuesday night.

But the team discovered during demolition that repairs are needed to the pilasters on Otley Bridge. This is unforeseen and could add approximately three weeks to the programme.

These structural improvements are essential to ensure the long-term safety and durability of the new footway. Whilst some disturbance and inconvenience is inevitable, the council says it will do its best to minimise disruption.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport, and sustainable development, said: “Lifting the steel components into place is like fitting the final jigsaw pieces together and when complete will show the full extent of the new footway. After this, repairs will then take place to the pilasters on Otley Bridge. The project is making major progress despite some complex, challenging conditions and stormy weather, as we get closer to completing.

“Despite some disruption we will continue our best efforts to minimise this as much as possible. However, I know that it will still be inconvenient for people, and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience, as we carry out this final installation.

“We will also continue to keep residents regularly updated and work closely with our contractor, with an expected completion of the new Otley footbridge in the autumn.”

The original bridge, which was commissioned by the Archbishop of York in 1228 and is now a scheduled monument, was completed in 1229 and has been repaired and upgraded multiple times over the years.