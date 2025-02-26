The final average speed cameras to be installed along a key ring road in Leeds are set to go live.

The cameras, positioned along the A58M inner ring road, are set to go live by the end of this week after the final two cameras are installed and calibrated.

Running from the North Street overpass to the former Yorkshire Evening Post building, the cameras will aim to “control speed and improve road safety” along one of the city’s busiest routes.

The cameras along the A58M inner ring road are set to go live by the end of this week. | NW

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Our highways team advise that some lengths of the A58(M) which have had speed cameras implemented are operational. Two remaining cameras are to be installed and calibrated this week.

“It is programmed that all the cameras will be operational by the end of this week, so that the full length of the A58(M) will be enforced as an average speed camera site.”

The A58M has been identified as a "high risk location” after West Yorkshire Police recorded 1 fatal, 14 serious and 43 slight injury collisions along the key stretch in the past five years.

The move will see the busy 2.5 mile inner ring road stretch set at an average speed limit of 40mph.

It follows the successful installation of average speed cameras along the A6120 Outer Ring Road and the A647 Stanningley Bypass in October 2023, as part of wider ambitions of having “zero road deaths and zero serious injury collisions” across Leeds and West Yorkshire by 2040.