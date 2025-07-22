M621 Leeds: Full diversions as Stourton Interchange slip road onto M1 set for closure
A crucial slip road on the M621 in Leeds is set for closure.
The M621 junction 7 (Stourton Interchange) slip road onto the M1 southbound at junction 43 is set for an overnight closure between 8pm and 6am tonight (Tuesday, July 22).
Elsewhere across Yorkshire a temporary speed reduction on the A1(M) remains in place outside Wetherby, while a slip road and lane closure is set to be implemented along the M1 near Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic in Yorkshire this week...
A1(M)-Both directions
- Tuesday, July 22 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound closed between junction 45 and junction 48 and lane closures with a temporary 50 mph speed limit for carriageway resurfacing. Diversion on local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, July 22 - onwards
- 8.30pm - 6am
- M1 Southbound Jct 35 to Jct 34. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, July 22 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 45. Carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network.
M621-Clockwise
