Published 22nd Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
A crucial slip road on the M621 in Leeds is set for closure.

The M621 junction 7 (Stourton Interchange) slip road onto the M1 southbound at junction 43 is set for an overnight closure between 8pm and 6am tonight (Tuesday, July 22).

Elsewhere across Yorkshire a temporary speed reduction on the A1(M) remains in place outside Wetherby, while a slip road and lane closure is set to be implemented along the M1 near Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield.

The M621 junction 7 (Stourton Interchange) slip road onto the M1 southbound at junction 43 is set for an overnight closure.placeholder image
The M621 junction 7 (Stourton Interchange) slip road onto the M1 southbound at junction 43 is set for an overnight closure. | Tony Johnson

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic in Yorkshire this week...

A1(M)-Both directions

  • Tuesday, July 22 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • A1M northbound and southbound closed between junction 45 and junction 48 and lane closures with a temporary 50 mph speed limit for carriageway resurfacing. Diversion on local authority network.

M1-Southbound

  • Tuesday, July 22 - onwards
  • 8.30pm - 6am
  • M1 Southbound Jct 35 to Jct 34. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

M1-Southbound

  • Tuesday, July 22 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 45. Carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network.

M621-Clockwise

  • Tuesday, July 22 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M621 clockwise Jct 7 to M1 southbound Jct 43. Carriageway closure diversion on national highways and local authority network.
