A number of roads in Leeds are set to be closed on Monday as the city celebrate promotion back to the Premier League.

Last Monday’s (April 21) 6-0 win over Stoke City, coupled with Burnley's win over Sheffield United, confirmed that Leeds United had returned to the top flight at the second time of asking.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the parade...

Large crowds are expected to turn out in Leeds city centre as Daniel Farke and his squad celebrate their return to the Premier League. | James Hardisty

Which city centre roads are set to be closed?

The parade will follow a mile-long route that will take in the full length of the Headrow as well as City Square, Boar Lane, New Market Street and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane.

A programme of road closures and traffic restrictions due to be in place across much of the city centre between 8am and 5pm on Monday.

When does the event get underway?

The Whites are scheduled to arrive in the city centre at around 1pm, with the parade set to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.

Supporters are being encouraged to line as much of the route as possible and give the team the welcome they deserve.

Is there a focal point of the celebrations?

Due to the high number of fans expected to attend, there will be no single focal point for the event.

Farke and his players will be ‘on the mic’ and interacting with fans throughout the parade, meaning everyone will get to enjoy what is expected to be a city centre-wide carnival atmosphere.

Which bus services will be diverted?

2, 3 & 3A Towards Sheepscar

A normal route to Great Wilson Street then diverting via Crown Point Road, Duke Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Skinner Lane and North Street to resume normal route.

Missed stops: Southbank D, Corn Exchange C, Victoria K, 45010300 Lovell Park.

Catch from: Southbank E & Victoria E (event stop).

2, 3 & 3A Towards Dewsbury Road

A normal route to North Street, then diverting via New York Road (using event stop) Regent Street, Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street and Hunslet Lane to Meadow Lane to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange E, Southbank B.

Catch from: Event stops New York Road & Victoria F.

4, 4F, 16, 16A Towards Seacroft

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then diverting via Inner Ring Road, exiting on New York Road, then via New York Road tunnel to resume a normal route at Burmantofts Street.

Missed stops: Wellington G, I, City Square A, Trinity R, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B, D.

Catch from: New York Road event stop.

4, 4F, 16, 16A Towards Pudsey

A normal route to York Street, then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate roundabout (using the event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Missed stops: Cultural H, Trinity M, City Square D, Wellington C, Wellington Bridge.

Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria E (event stop).

5A Towards Leeds

Remaining on York Road (A64) exiting at the Regent Street junction to terminate at Eastgate event stop Victoria F.

Missed stops: 45011988 Woodpecker Junction, Cultural E, G, Corn Exchange J, Trinity N, Station B, Civic S & O, 45026529 Leeds City College, 45026530 Woodhouse Square, 45026532 Worsley Building, 45026533 LGI A&E, Civic H, Merrion C, Headrow N.

Service not serving City Square & LGI.

5A Towards Halton Moor

Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F, then via Eastgate roundabout, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road.

Missed stops: City Square I, Corn Exchange H, Cultural B, D.

Starts from: Victoria F (event stop).

7, 7A, 7S Towards Leeds

A normal route to North Street then via New York Road, Regent Steet and Eastgate, terminating at the event stop Victoria F.

Missed stops: Victoria M, Corn Exchange D, Trinity O, Station C.

7, 7A, 7S Towards Scott Hall Road

Starting from event stop Victoria E at Eastgate roundabout then diverting via Regent Street, Skinner Lane and North Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Station C, Trinity R, Victoria I, L, 45010300 Lovell Park.

Catch from: Victoria M or Victoria E (event stop).

7 (HBC) Towards Leeds

A normal route to York Road then diverting via Marsh Lane and York Street to Leeds Bus Station.

7 (HBC) Towards Wetherby

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road.

12, 13, 13A Towards Sheepscar

A normal route to Hunslet Lane then diverting via Crown Point Road, Duke Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E), then via Regent Street, Skinner Lane and North Street to resume normal route.

Missed stops: Crown Point F, Southbank D, Corn Exchange B, Victoria J, 45010300 Lovell Park.

Catch from: Victoria E (event stop).

12, 13, 13A Towards Middleton

A normal route to North Street, then via New York Road (using event stop) Regent Street, Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street and Hunslet Lane to resume a normal route at Meadow Lane.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange F, Southbank B.

Catch from: Event stops New York Road & Victoria F, Crown Point D.

14 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then diverting via West Street, terminating at bus stop 45011760.

Missed stops: Civic N & M, City Square F.

14 Towards Pudsey

Starting from Kirkstall Road bus stop 4501762, opposite Kirkstall Fire Station.

Missed stops: City Square F, Wellington Q & C.

Catch from: Kirkstall Road bus stop 45011762.

15 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then diverting via West Street terminating, at bus stop 45011760.

Missed stops: Civic N & M, City Square F.

15 Towards Old Farnley

Starting from Wellington Bridge 45010979 to operate normal route.

Missed stops: City Square F, Wellington Q, C.

Catch from: Wellington Bridge 45010979.

19 19A Towards Garforth

A normal route to Park Lane then diverting via Inner Ring Road, New York Road and New York Road tunnel to resume a normal route at York Road (A64).

Missed stops: Civic N & M, City Square I, Corn Exchange H, Cultural A, D.

Catch from: Park Lane College 45010970 and New York Road event stop.

19 19A Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill

A normal route to York Street then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road, exiting at Westgate to resume a normal route at Park Lane.

Missed stops: Cultural H, Corn Exchange I, Station B, Civic O.

Cultural H, Corn Exchange I, Station B, Civic O. Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria E (event stop) or Park Lane College 45010947.

23, 27, 28, X84 Towards Headingley

From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate roundabout, Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South and Clay Pit Lane to resume a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Headrow E, L, Merrion B.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

23, 27, 28, X84 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then diverting via Merrion Street, New Briggate, New York Road, Regent Street, and Eastgate roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Headrow M, H.

24 Towards Beeston

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then diverting via Merrion Street, New York Road, Eastgate roundabout, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Road and Meadow Lane.

Missed stops: Headrow M, City Square G, Station E, Southbank F.

Catch from: Merrion C, Victoria F.

24 Towards Headingley

A normal route to Victoria Road, then via Great Wilson Street (using Stop Southbank E) Crown Point Road, Duke Street, St Peter’s Street, Eastgate roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Skinner Lane, North Street, Sheepscar Street South and Clay Pit Lane to Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Southbank G, City Square E, Headrow L, Merrion B.

Catch from: Southbank E and Victoria E (event stop).

33 34 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then diverting via A58 Inner Ring Road, exiting Marsh Lane slip road, New York Road to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Wellington F, H, J, Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria A.

33 34 Towards Otley

From Leeds Bus Station diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road, exiting at Kirkstall Road to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q, D.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

36 Towards Leeds

A normal route to North Street then diverting via New York Street, Regent Street and Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

36 Towards Ripon

From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Regent Street and Byron Street to resume a normal route at North Street.

38 39 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Wade Lane then diverting via Merrion Street, New York Road, Regent Street and Eastgate, terminating at event stop Victoria F.

Missed stops: Victoria M, D

38 39 Towards Moor Allerton

Starting from Eastgate Roundabout event stop Victoria E, then diverting via Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road and Servia Hill to resume a normal route.

No stops served between Leeds City Centre & Servia Hill (45011133 - Servia Gardens).

Missed stops: Victoria D, Headrow F & K, Merrion D, 45011151 - Grafton Street, 45011154 - Lovell Park Hill, 45011134 - Carlton Hill.

Catch from: Victoria E & 45011133 - Servia Gardens.

40 Towards Leeds

Remaining on York Road (A64) and exiting at the Regent Street junction to terminate at Eastgate, event stop Victoria F (outside Leeds City College).

Missed stops: 45011988 Woodpecker Junction, Cultural E, G, Corn Exchange J, Trinity O.

40 Towards Seacroft

Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F then via Eastgate roundabout, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road.

Missed stops: Trinity O, Corn Exchange H, Cultural A, D.

Catch from: Victoria F (event stop).

42 Towards Oakwood

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then diverting via Inner Ring Road and New York Road to resume a normal route at Regent Street.

Missed stops: Wellington Bridge, Wellington F H J, Civic K, Headrow G, Victoria C.

Catch from: New York Road event stop.

42 Towards Old Farnley

A normal route to Regent Street, then via Eastgate Roundabout, Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) Regent St, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Missed stops: Headrow D, A, Wellington D, C, Q, Wellington Bridge 45010979.

Catch from: Victoria E (event stop).

49, 50, 50A Towards Harehills

A normal route to Park Lane then diverting via Inner Ring Road, New York Road and New York Road tunnel to resume a normal route at Burmantofts Street.

Missed stops: Civic N, Headrow J & G, Cultural C & D.

Catch from: New York Road event stop.

49, 50, 50A Towards Burley Road

A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road. exiting at Westgate to resume a normal route at Park Lane.

Missed stops: Victoria G, Headrow C, Civic P & O.

Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria E (event stop) or Park Lane college.

51, 52 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Great Wilson Street (Asda House) then diverting via Great Wilson Street to Crown Point Road, Duke Street, St Peter’s Street and Eastgate Roundabout, terminating at Eastgate event stop Victoria E.

Missed stops: Southbank C, Corn Exchange A & Victoria D.

51, 52 Towards Morley

Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F then diverting via Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane and Great Wilson Street to resume normal route at Meadow Lane.

Missed stops: Victoria D, Corn Exchange D, Southbank A.

Victoria D, Corn Exchange D, Southbank A. Catch from: Victoria F (event stop).

55C Towards Leeds

A normal route to Domestic Street, then diverting via Domestic Road, Gelderd Road, Ingram Distributor, Armley Gyratory and Wellington Bridge, terminating at West Street 45011760.

Missed stops: Civic L, City Square G.

55C Towards Holbeck Moor

Starting from West Street 45011760 then via Westgate Point, Westgate slip road, Armley Gyratory, Ingram Distributor to resume a normal route at Domestic Street.

Missed stops: City Square G, Wellington M, N.

Catch from: West Street 45011760, Wellington Bridge.

56 Towards Moor Grange

A normal route to York Street then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South and Clay Pit Lane, resuming a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Victoria H, Headrow K, Merrion B.

Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria E.

56 Towards Whinmoor

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then diverting via Merrion Street, New York Road (using event stop) and New York Road tunnel to resume normal route at York Road.

Missed stops: Headrow N, Victoria P, Cultural B, D.

Catch from: Merrion C, event stop on New York Road.

60 60A Towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then diverting via Inner Ring Road, exiting at New York Road, then via Regent Street and Eastgate roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Wellington F, H & J, Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria C.

60 60A Towards Keighley

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.

Missed stops: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q & E.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

72 X6 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then diverting via Inner Ring Road, exiting at New York Road then via Regent Street, Eastgate roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Civic N, Headrow R & I.

72 X6 Towards Bradford

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to Armley Gyratory and resuming a normal route.

Missed stops: Headrow D, Civic Q & O (72 only), Wellington Bridge (72 only).

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

74 Towards Middleton

Starting from Swinegate stop Trinity S then diverting via Bishopgate Street, Neville Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Cultural G, Corn Exchange I.

Catch from: Trinity S, Station E & Southbank F.

74 Towards Leeds

A normal Route to Cemetery Road then diverting via M621, Meadow Road, Victoria Road, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane and Swinegate to terminate at Trinity S.

Missed stops: Wellington P, O, & J, Civic L.

75 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Crown Point Road then diverting via Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls and Swinegate to terminate at Swinegate stop Trinity S.

Missed stops: Cultural G, Corn Exchange I.

75 Towards Middleton

Starting from Swinegate stop Trinity S, then diverting via Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Dewsbury Road, Hunslet Hall Road, Lady Pit Lane and Malvern Road to resume a normal route at Beeston Road.

Missed stops: Civic L, City Square G, Wellington M & N.

Catch from: Trinity S.

163 Towards Leeds

A normal route to York Street then diverting via Duke Street, Kirkgate and Cross York Street to terminate at York Street stop Cultural C.

163 Towards Castleford

Starting from York Street Cultural C to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Station A, Civic M, City Square I, Corn Exchange H, Cultural A.

Catch from: Cultural C & D.

164 & 165 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Leeds Bus Station.

164 & 165 Towards The Springs & Selby

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street and Marsh Way to resume a normal route on York Road.

Missed stops: Victoria G, Corn Exchange D, Cultural A & D

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

168 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Crown Point Road then Kirkgate and Cross York Street to terminate on York Street Cultural C.

168 Towards Castleford

Starting from York Street Cultural C to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange D.

Catch from: Cultural C.

200, 201, 202, 203 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Victoria Road then diverting via Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road, Duke Street and St Peter’s Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Southbank G, Station D, Trinity R, Victoria I.

200, 201, 202, 203 Towards White Rose Centre

Starting from Leeds Bus Station via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street and Meadow Lane to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Victoria Q, Trinity N, Station F.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

229, 254, 255 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Big Yellow roundabout then via Holbeck Lane, Nineveh Road, Meadow Lane, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road, Duke Street and St Peter’s Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: 45013217 Spence Lane, 45013215 Springwell Street, 45013214 Globe Road, Wellington P & O, City Square B, Station D, Trinity R, Victoria I.

229, 254, 255 Towards Big Yellow Roundabout

Starting from the Bus Station then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Nineveh Road and Holbeck Lane to resume a normal route at the Big Yellow roundabout.

Missed stops: Victoria Q, Trinity N, City Square C, Wellington M, N, 45013264 Globe Road, 45013216 Springwell Street, 45013218 Spence Lane.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

508 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Canal Road then diverting via Inner Ring Road, exiting at New York Road then via Regent Street and Eastgate roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

508 Towards Halifax

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Missed stops: Headrow B, City Square F & Wellington Q & E.

Catch from: Bus Station.

874 Towards Buckden

A normal route to Leeds bus Station then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Station B.

Catch from: Bus Station.

874 Towards Wetherby

A normal route.

875 876 Towards Hawes

A normal route to Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.

Missed stops: Station B.

Catch from: Bus Station.

875 876 Towards Seacroft

A normal route.

A1 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then diverting via West Street, Inner Ring Road, New York Road and Eastgate roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

A1 Towards Leeds & Bradford Airport

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, and Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.

X98 & X99 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Roseville Road then via Regent Street to Eastgate roundabout to terminate at event stop Victoria F.

Missed stops: Headrow A.

X98 & X99 Towards Wetherby

Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria E resuming a normal route.

Missed stops: Station A & Victoria A.

Catch from: Victoria E.

Which Park & Ride services will be running?

PR2 Towards Leeds

Inbound Park & Ride buses to Leeds city centre are operating between 10am - 1pm.

A normal route to Meadow Lane then via Swinegate to terminate at Swinegate (Bibis) stop Trinity S.

Missed stops: Trinity L & Cultural C.

PR2 Towards Temple Green

Outbound Park & Ride buses from Leeds city centre are operating between 2.30pm - 5.30pm.

Starting from Swinegate (Bibis) Trinity S then diverting via Neville Street using stop Station E, Great Wilson, Hunslet Lane, South Accommodation Road to resume a normal route at Long Causeway.

Missed stops: Trinity L, Cultural C.

Catch from: Trinity S (Swinegate Bibis) & Station E.

PR3 Towards Leeds

Inbound Park & Ride buses to Leeds city centre are operating between 10am - 1pm.

A normal route to Meadow Lane via Swinegate to terminate at Swinegate stop (Bibis) Trinity S.

Missed stops: Trinity K.

PR3 Towards Stourton

Outbound Park & Ride buses from Leeds city centre are operating between 2.30pm - 5.30pm.

Starting from Swinegate (Bibis) Trinity S to resume a normal route at Neville Street.

Missed stops: Trinity K.

Catch from: Trinity S (Swinegate Bibis), Station E, Southbank F.