Newly accessible footbridges are set to be installed near Leeds as part of a major rail upgrade.

The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) has reached another milestone as the Secretary of State for Transport approved a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO), which will grant permission to deliver a number of major upgrades to the railway between Leeds and Micklefield.

The successful confirmation of the TWAO means TRU can press ahead with plans for this section of the route, including the replacement of five level crossings with safer alternatives, the reconstruction or removal of a number of bridges to enable electrification, and the installation of some small-scale infrastructure.

This series of upgrades include the replacing of Barrowby Lane and Barrowby Foot level crossings near Garforth.

Temporary work compounds to help carry out these essential works can also now be built.

Adam Sellers, Senior Sponsor on TRU, said: “This is a huge success for TRU, bringing us a step closer to delivering faster, more frequent trains on a more reliable railway.

“The recent approval of this Transport and Works Act Order will enable us to complete major upgrades between Leeds and Micklefield, which will unlock a range of benefits for customers travelling across this stretch of railway and beyond.

“We would like to thank our rail industry partners for their support in getting this TWAO approval, and look forward to continuing to work with them on the next stages of work in this area.”

This series of upgrades include the replacing of Barrowby Lane and Barrowby Foot level crossings near Garforth with an accessible bridleway footbridge which will enable horses, as well as people, to safely cross over the line.

The raising of the Grade II listed Crawshaw Woods bridge - the earliest cast iron bridge in the world still in-situ over an operational railway - will also be undertaken as part of this work.